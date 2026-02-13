E-mobility powering earns Kenya Power Sh190.8m in revenue

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Power, Transport manager David Mugambi (left), demonstrates how to charge an electric vehicle to the MD Joseph Siror at Stima Plaza, Nairobi on April 22, 2024. [File, Standard]

A total of 8.4 million units (kWh) of electricity were used in powering electric vehicles (EVs) in 2025, an indication that more Kenyans are increasingly embracing electric mobility(e-mobility).

Data from Kenya Power indicates that the increase represents a 188 per cent in electricity consumption by the e-mobility industry, up from 2.9 million units consumed in 2024.

The increased electricity consumption led to Sh125 million growth in revenue from this growing customer segment, up from Sh 64.8 million in 2024 to Sh 190.8 million earned in 2025.

“E-mobility is one of the key areas the company is focused on under our green agenda, which seeks to power livelihoods and support our communities with solutions that reduce carbon emissions,” said Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror.

He added: “Already, over 90 per cent of the energy we procure and dispatch is sourced from renewable sources. To complement this milestone, we are actively driving the uptake of e-mobility and e-cooking solutions.”

This momentum, the company said is also being reinforced by national policy reforms. On February 3, 2026, the government launched the National Electric Mobility Policy, providing an enabling framework for faster EV adoption through supportive regulations and targeted fiscal incentives.

These include measures introduced through the Finance Bill 2025, such as the zero-rating of VAT on electric buses, electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and lithium-ion batteries, as well as the reduction of excise duty to zero per cent on electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and lithium-ion batteries.

“The National Electric Mobility Policy is a timely and important step in accelerating EV uptake in Kenya. As Kenya Power, we will continue to support this transition by strengthening grid readiness and expanding charging infrastructure in line with the sector’s growth,” said Siror.

Kenya Power successfully lobbied for the introduction of an e-mobility electricity tariff, which was gazetted by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in March 2023.

To date, a total of 205 customers have been onboarded to this tariff, under which they are charged Sh16 per unit during the peak period and Sh8 per unit during off-peak hours.

“To demonstrate our commitment to electric mobility, we have already installed five EV chargers across our offices at Stima Plaza, Donholm, Ruaraka, Electricity House (Nairobi) and Ragati. We are at various stages of setting up additional EV chargers in Voi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru and Eldoret,” added Siror.

Beyond charging the company’s EV fleet and supporting public use, the chargers also serve as a tool for data collection, which is critical for planning adequate electricity supply and infrastructure investments to support the growing sector.

As of 2025, Kenya had registered cumulatively over 35,000 EVs, comprising mostly two-wheelers. Industry projections indicate that, with sustained policy support and enabling incentives, EV deployments could scale significantly by 2040.

Kenya Power currently has 11 electric vehicles and 30 electric bikes in its fleet, with the aim of deploying more 20 and 100 units respectively by the end of 2026.

To enhance awareness and accelerate adoption, Kenya Power will continue to carry out stakeholder engagements across the e-mobility industry through forums such as the E-mobility Stakeholders’ Conference.

The company has hosted the event for the last three years to catalyse dialogue, partnerships and actionable strategies that will position Kenya as a regional leader in sustainable transport.