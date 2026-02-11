Kenya Power loses Sh1b to illegal connections, vandals in Meru

Audio By Vocalize

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi toured Igembe South region which is affected by theft of metres and transformers. [File, Standard]

Illegal power connections and theft of metres and transformers in Igembe South, Maru County, cost Kenya Power up to Sh1 billion annually, officials have said.

Speaking when Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi toured the affected region, Kenya Power Meru branch operations and maintenance manager Gideon Mbiuki said geospatial mapping of its installations unearthed theft of transformers, leading to about Sh100 million loss monthly.

"On average, the Maua feeder line draws six megawatts at peak per day. This should translate to more than Sh110 million in monthly revenue, but only Sh15 million was being realized,” Mbiuki said.

He noted that with one transformer costing about Sh1.5 million, the company lost more than Sh110 million in one station alone.

The investigation also revealed 8,000 bypassed or fraudulent metres and over 7,000 users with no metres.

Mbiuki said the utility company launched an operation after it lost 74 transformers to overload in one financial year.

However, residents and local politicians condemned and resisted the operation.

The illegal power lines are used to power boreholes that irrigate miraa farms located in the semi-arid Igembe region.

Kenya Power staff launched an operation to remove the 'stolen' transformers and metres, that were blamed for plunging customers in darkness and disrupting irrigation of farms.

Residents and politicians ganged up against the Kenya Power staff, resulting in running battles, as calls were made to CS Wandayi to intervene.

Speaking after meeting Meru Governor Isaack Mutuma, Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi and other stakeholders, Wandayi who was flanked by PS Alex Wachira, said the transformers issue had been resolved.

"We have agreed that the transformers which were removed be restored immediately. The government is keen on enabling miraa farmers to produce more through irrigation. They cannot irrigate their farms without electricity,” said the CS.

Mr Mwirigi said Akachiu area had five transformers removed by Kenya Power staff.

"In our meeting with the CS and other stakeholders, it was agreed that Kenya Power staff should not cut down posts and must involve chiefs and local police whenever there is an operation. Kenya Power should also return all metres and regularise what they deem as illegal connections and misplaced metres," the legislator said.

PS Wachira said affected residents will benefit from the ongoing Last Mile Connectivity programme.

"The government is spending Sh304 million on electrification and last mile connections in Igembe South. Those who had their power disconnected will be served," he stated.