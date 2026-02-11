×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya Power loses Sh1b to illegal connections, vandals in Meru

By Phares Mutembei | Feb. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi toured Igembe South region which is affected by theft of metres and transformers. [File, Standard]

Illegal power connections and theft of metres and transformers in Igembe South, Maru County, cost Kenya Power up to Sh1 billion annually, officials have said.

Speaking when Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi toured the affected region, Kenya Power Meru branch operations and maintenance manager Gideon Mbiuki said geospatial mapping of its installations unearthed theft of transformers, leading to about Sh100 million loss monthly.

"On average, the Maua feeder line draws six megawatts at peak per day. This should translate to more than Sh110 million in monthly revenue, but only Sh15 million was being realized,” Mbiuki said.

He noted that with one transformer costing about Sh1.5 million, the company lost more than Sh110 million in one station alone.

The investigation also revealed 8,000 bypassed or fraudulent metres and over 7,000 users with no metres.

Mbiuki said the utility company launched an operation after it lost 74 transformers to overload in one financial year.

However, residents and local politicians condemned and resisted the operation.

The illegal power lines are used to power boreholes that irrigate miraa farms located in the semi-arid Igembe region.

Kenya Power staff launched an operation to remove the 'stolen' transformers and metres, that were blamed for plunging customers in darkness and disrupting irrigation of farms.

Residents and politicians ganged up against the Kenya Power staff, resulting in running battles, as calls were made to CS Wandayi to intervene.

Speaking after meeting Meru Governor Isaack Mutuma, Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi and other stakeholders, Wandayi who was flanked by PS Alex Wachira, said the  transformers issue had been resolved.

"We have agreed that the transformers which were removed be restored immediately. The government is keen on enabling miraa farmers to produce more through irrigation. They cannot irrigate their farms without electricity,” said the CS.

Mr Mwirigi said Akachiu area had five transformers removed by Kenya Power staff. 

"In our meeting with the CS and other stakeholders, it was agreed that Kenya Power staff should not cut down posts and must involve chiefs and local police whenever there is an operation. Kenya Power should also return all metres and regularise what they deem as illegal connections and misplaced metres," the legislator said.

PS Wachira said affected residents will benefit from the ongoing Last Mile Connectivity programme.

"The government is spending Sh304 million on electrification and last mile connections in Igembe South. Those who had their power disconnected will be served," he stated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Power Theft Of Transformers Illegal Power Connections Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
32 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
32 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 32 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 32 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 32 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 32 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved