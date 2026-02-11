CBK lowers rate amid push for more credit access

Central Bank of Kenya. [File, Standard]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) cut its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday and took technical steps designed to push commercial lending costs lower, a move aimed at stimulating the economy and delivering on political promises of affordable credit by the Ruto administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) lowered the Central Bank Rate (CBR) by 25 basis points to 8.75 per cent, marking the tenth consecutive cut since August 2024 and following a similar reduction in December 2025.