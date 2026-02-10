Italy opens Africa hub in Nairobi, seals expanded partnership with Kenya

Audio By Vocalize

Italy’s minister for universities and Research Anne Bernini and the Ps for Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Betsy Njagi during the signing of an MOU in blue economy and fisheries at the launch of Med-Or Italian foundation in Nairobi on February 8, 2026. [Juliet Omelo ,Standard]

Kenya and Italy have taken a significant step toward deepening bilateral cooperation following the launch of the Med-Or Italian Foundation for Africa’s first overseas office in Nairobi, positioning Kenya as Italy’s strategic gateway to the continent.

The opening was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the blue economy and fisheries, alongside commitments to broaden collaboration in science, climate action, agriculture, manufacturing and the digital economy.

The move signals a shift from long-distance engagement to a more permanent, structured partnership, as both countries seek to respond to global economic uncertainty by strengthening Europe–Africa cooperation through investment, research and value addition.

“No one can stand alone in today’s complex and rapidly changing world. No one can do research alone. We must work together and build our future together,” said Italy’s Minister for Universities and Research, Anne Maria Bernini.

She noted that decisions made today in science and innovation would shape societies for decades, comparing investments in research to rockets launching nations into the future.

Bernini highlighted long-standing scientific ties between the two countries, pointing to the Luigi Broglio Space Centre in Malindi as a symbol of successful Kenyan–Italian collaboration.

She said Kenya’s strategic location and growing digital capacity make it a natural partner in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and sustainable agriculture.

“The choices we make today on knowledge, science and research will launch our communities into the future. Let us launch ourselves together,” she said.

Med-Or foundation Executive Director Umberto Tavolato during the foundations launch in Nairobi on February 8, 2026. [Juliet Omelo,Standard]

Med-Or Foundation Executive Director Umberto Tavolato said the decision to establish the foundation’s Africa office in Nairobi was deliberate and strategic.

“The global order as we know it has come to an end. Europe and Africa must work together to build a new international order based on shared values and mutual respect,” he said.

Tavolato described Kenya as a bridge to Africa, just as Italy serves as a bridge to Europe, arguing that stronger ties between the two could ensure that future global decisions reflect African and European interests rather than being shaped externally.

He added that Africa’s economic growth and demographic trends have implications far beyond the continent.

The foundation, which brings together Italy’s largest public and private industrial groups across sectors such as energy, agriculture, aerospace, cybersecurity and telecommunications, is already working with Kenya on defensive cybersecurity training.

Tavolato said the partnership now extends to major projects on the blue economy and climate resilience along the Kenyan coast, expected to be announced in the coming days.

Kenya’s government welcomed the move, terming it as a boost to efforts to attract investment and drive value addition.

Principal Secretary for Trade Dr. Juma Mukhwana said Kenya and Italy share a long history of cooperation, but acknowledged that it has not always been fully utilised.

“We are now zeroing in on areas where Kenya and Italy can work together more deliberately,” Mukhwana said.

The PS cited agriculture, climate change, manufacturing and tourism as key priorities.

He noted that a Sh5 billion leather processing project, developed jointly by the two countries, is nearing implementation and aims to shift Kenya from exporting raw hides to producing finished leather goods.

Mukhwana said Italy’s expertise in agribusiness and dairy processing is also informing projects aimed at improving milk quality and expanding value-added products in the Rift Valley and Western Kenya.

He noted that similar efforts are underway to increase value addition in coffee, tea, avocados, macadamia nuts and flowers under the Kenya–EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

Tourism and the digital economy are also emerging as pillars of the renewed partnership.

Mukhwana said Kenya is keen to learn from Italy’s success in attracting millions of tourists annually, while Italian partners have shown strong interest in Kenya’s leadership in ICT and innovation.

“More than 500 young Kenyan entrepreneurs and software developers are expected to take part in engagements focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and startup financing, as Italy explores investment opportunities in Kenya’s growing digital sector,” Mukhwana stated.

Officials from both countries agree that the Nairobi-based Med-Or office will provide a permanent platform to turn dialogue into action, with a particular focus on creating opportunities for young people and translating long-standing diplomatic ties into tangible economic and technological gains.