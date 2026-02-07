Rising middle class fuels new wave of lifestyle housing development

Rising middle class drives demand for lifestyle housing around Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s growing middle and upper-middle class is driving a new wave of lifestyle housing developments around Nairobi, as developers respond to rising demand, investor interest, and changing buyer expectations in the real estate sector.

Speaking during the launch of a residential project on the Nairobi–Kiambu border, developer John Mburu said the development targets a fast-expanding demographic seeking quality housing close to the capital, but away from congestion.

“This project is aimed at filling the gap for the upper middle class and the middle class that is really growing in this country,” Mburu said. “It is a testament to the growing economy. Kenya’s economy is growing at about five per cent, and that growth is translating into demand for housing, particularly in Nairobi and its satellite areas.”

The project, located in the Border Post area between Nairobi and Kiambu counties, reflects the increasing role of peri-urban zones as residential hubs. Kiambu has emerged as one of Nairobi’s main commuter counties, attracting families and retirees seeking larger homes and improved living standards.

Mburu said the development comprises 48 four-, five- and six-bedroom units designed as a lifestyle estate catering for young families and retirees, with the first residents expected to move in by May this year.

“This is not just a housing project; it is a lifestyle development,” he said. “We are catering for people with big families, but also those planning long-term retirement living.”

Sustainability is a key feature of the project, reflecting a broader shift in the sector towards environmentally conscious construction. Mburu said the development is connected to the Nairobi sewer system under the Nairobi River Master Plan and will treat waste before discharge.

“We are also working with solar partners to reduce over-reliance on the national grid,” he said, noting that solar panels will be assembled locally, supporting domestic manufacturing and reducing import dependence.

The developer called on the government to operationalise sections of the Energy Act that would allow surplus solar power to be sold back to the national grid, arguing that such reforms would encourage greener developments and lower long-term energy costs.

Beyond housing demand, Mburu said Kenya’s real estate sector continues to attract both local and international investors seeking higher returns compared to mature markets.

“Returns in markets like China are about one per cent, while Europe is around four to five per cent,” he said. “Kenya offers attractive capital appreciation and rental yields, and we are seeing buyers from as far as Belgium and the United States, some of whom have never even been to Kenya.”

However, he warned that weak regulation and enforcement risk undermining investor confidence, citing cases where developers collect funds but fail to deliver projects.

“What regulators need to do is protect investments without being intrusive,” Mburu said. “If a developer says they will deliver a project within a certain time and standard, then that should be enforced.”

He also linked recent incidents of building collapses to pressure to deliver projects quickly rather than regulatory failure, calling for stronger county inspection systems that support, rather than hinder, developers.

The sector remains a major employer, particularly for semi-skilled labour. Mburu said the project employs more than 200 workers directly, with hundreds more benefiting across the supply chain, including cement, steel and quarry materials.

Despite strong demand, skills gaps remain a challenge. Mburu said the industry lacks sufficiently trained plumbers, electricians, masons and interior specialists, forcing developers to train workers on site, leading to delays and costly errors.

“There is a big gap in continuous training,” he said. “People need to see trades like plumbing and electrical work as viable, skilled careers.”

The changing profile of buyers is also reshaping standards in the sector, with well-travelled Kenyans demanding global-quality finishes and design at competitive prices.

“People know what they can get in Paris, Cape Town, or Johannesburg,” Mburu said. “They expect similar standards in Nairobi, and that is where the sector must go.”

Separately, real estate finance experts called for greater government involvement in mortgage and developer financing to lower housing costs. One adviser involved in the project said most developers rely on expensive bank loans, pushing up final house prices.

“If government can support developers with cheaper financing, even below 10 per cent, the cost of housing would come down and home ownership would increase,” he said, urging structured public-private partnerships to complement the affordable housing agenda.

As Nairobi expands outward, developers say coordinated policy, skills development and sustainable financing will determine whether the real estate boom delivers long-term value or deepens affordability challenges.