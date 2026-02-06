×
Fund crosses Sh1b in assets under management

By James Wanzala | Feb. 6, 2026

Mansa-X Special Funds, managed under the Standard Investment Trust Funds platform, have crossed the $1 billion (Sh129 billion) mark in assets under management (AUM), underscoring a growing investor appetite for diversified collective investment schemes amid Kenya’s evolving capital markets.

The milestone positions Mansa-X as Kenya’s largest special Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) with diversified offerings in the region. Its four fund variant are structured to serve a broad investor base, offering both conventional and Shariah-compliant options.

The growth in assets has been supported by strong underlying performance in 2025, a year marked by volatile global markets and shifting domestic monetary conditions. The Mansa-X Special Fund in Kenyan shillings posted average net returns of 20.74 per cent, while the US dollar-denominated fund returned 13.37 per cent net. The Mansa-X Shariah Special

Fund delivered 17.25 per cent and 11.64 per cent in USD, representing the Funds’ strongest annual performance since inception.

According to Standard Investment Bank (SIB), the performance reflects a disciplined investment approach anchored on active portfolio management, prudent asset allocation, and a long-term view of market fundamentals.

Nahashon Mungai, the executive director – Global Markets  at Standard Investment Bank, said the achievement reflects sustained investor confidence in the firm’s investment philosophy. "Crossing the $1 billion AUM threshold is a strong vote of confidence from our investors,” said Mungai.

“Our focus remains on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns while maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance.”

Standard Investment Bank added that it will continue to strengthen its investment capabilities and operational efficiency as it scales its asset management business. 

