Kingdom Bank opens new Embu branch to power farmers and traders

By Selina Mutua | Feb. 2, 2026

 

Kingdom Bank Branch Managing Director Anthony Mburu leads cutting of the ribon as the bank opened its branch in Embu town. [Courtesy]

In its expansion plan, the Kingdom Bank has opened a new branch in Embu town aimed at powering farmers, traders and entrepreneurs in the Eastern region.

This makes it its 27th branch, strengthening its commitment to supporting Kenya’s agricultural heartlands and improving access to financial services.

Located at Njue Plaza along the Embu–Nairobi Highway, the new branch is strategically positioned within Embu’s bustling commercial district, offering convenient access to banking services for businesses and residents in the town and its surrounding areas.

Branch Managing Director Anthony Mburu in a statement, said with a strong agricultural base, vibrant cooperative movement and active trading community, Embu has emerged as a key economic centre in the Eastern region and a natural hub for agribusiness and enterprise financing.

Mr Mburu said the branch will offer a full range of retail and business banking services, including personal and business loans, as well as digital banking solutions, serving individuals, farmers, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives and corporate clients in Embu and the neighbouring regions.

“The branch will place a strong focus on agribusiness financing, targeting Embu’s coffee, tea, macadamia, horticulture and dairy value chains, alongside asset financing for tractors and other farm equipment,” said Mburu in the statement.

According to him, organised groups, traders and women-led enterprises will be supported, with women benefiting from Faidi Dada and customised group lending products designed to improve access to credit and support business growth.

“Embu is a region defined by hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs and key institutions who play a critical role in food security, regional trade and public services,” he said, adding, “By opening this branch, we are bringing banking closer to where economic activity happens and becoming a reliable partner to agribusinesses, MSMEs and households as they grow and prosper.”

Kingdom Bank is keen to make available its deep experience as a niche bank for MSMEs and agricultural enterprises across Kenya.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

