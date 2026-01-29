Global food chains scale up in a maturing retail market

From left: AH Group Chairman Abdinasir Ali Hassa, Express Kitchen Director Ayan Ali, Express Kitchen Director Ahmed Ali and Vivo Energy Head of Non-Fuel Commercial Retail Millicent Ndirangu during the launch of Papa John’s Kenya’s newest outlet in Lavington. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Global food brands are stepping up investment in Kenya’s fast-growing food sector, encouraged by clearer regulation, rising urban demand and a workforce that supports operational scale, industry executives said.

The expansion comes as Kenya’s retail food industry grows beyond informal models toward structured, standardised operations that can support multinational chains.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows the retail food industry is estimated at $2.2 billion, about Sh283 billion, in 2025, driven by urbanisation, a growing middle class and expanding retail and services channels.

Papa John’s is among the global food chains expanding under this environment.

The pizza chain opened its tenth outlet in Nairobi this week, a year after entering the Kenyan market, and plans to open eight more outlets this year.

“Kenya is not a test market; it is a strategic growth hub for the brand in East Africa,” said Ayani Ali, a director at the company.

Ali noted Kenya’s regulatory framework has helped shape disciplined growth, countering perceptions that strict standards slow expansion.

“Kenya is a well-structured and regulated market, which we view as a positive,” said Ali, adding, “Clear food safety, labour and business standards help us build trust and protect customers.”

Industry players say predictable regulation has become a key factor as food brands seek consistency across outlets while responding to rising consumer scrutiny over food handling and delivery.

Ali said Papa John’s operates its Kenyan outlets using local teams at all levels, from kitchen staff to supervisors and managers, aligning operations with domestic labour expectations.

“As we grow, we are creating employment opportunities, building food service skills and supporting local families across the neighbourhoods we operate in,” noted Ali.

Operations Lead Olivia Oeri said consumer confidence now shapes operational decisions across the sector as food delivery becomes more common in urban centres.

“One of the simplest ways to build trust is to protect the product from the moment it leaves our hands,” said Oeri.

“That is why delivery orders include a quality seal, a clear assurance that the food arrives safely and untampered.”

The company operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa