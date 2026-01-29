Nairobi picked to host world's largest food trade platform

Special Envoy on Technology Philip Thigo (left) and AFA CEO Bruno Linyiru. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard

Kenya will host Africa’s first edition of Gulfood360, the world’s largest food and beverage trade platform, putting the country at the centre of the continent’s growing food economy.

The platform’s expansion into mainland Africa marks a rare shift in global trade, as African markets have traditionally played a supply role rather than serving as major trade hubs.

The initiative is anchored in the Kenya–United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in February 2024.

The event will take place in Nairobi from May 4 to 6, 2027, organisers confirmed during the Gulfood 2026 in Dubai on January 28.

The launch is supported by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the Office of the Special Envoy on Technology, and the Agriculture and Food Authority, which will work with the organisers to showcase Kenya as a continental trade hub.

“The launch of Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya signals a decisive step in Kenya’s trade and investment journey,” said Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui.

“Anchored by the Kenya–UAE partnership and supported by structural reforms, this reflects a country mobilising its full value chain for global trade,” he added.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the platform will convert domestic production into export opportunities.

“Agriculture sits at the heart of Kenya’s economy, contributing over a quarter of GDP and supporting millions of livelihoods,” said Kagwe, adding, “Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya reflects our commitment to connecting Kenyan and African producers with the rest of the world.”

Special Envoy on Technology Philip Thigo, said that the launch signals Kenya’s focus on food security, green industrialisation and inclusive growth through technology.

Trixie LohMirmand, global organiser of Gulfood, said the platform positions Kenya as the conduit through which African produce flows into international markets.

“This expansion shows that Africa’s food economy is entering a new phase of scale and execution, and Kenya is leading that charge,” noted LohMirmand.

Officials said Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya will highlight innovations in AI-driven agritech, digital trade platforms, smart logistics, and climate intelligence.

The platform aims to strengthen traceability, reduce food loss, boost farmer incomes and build supply chains from farm to factory.

Kenya’s selection reflects investments in transport and trade infrastructure, including upgrades to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, regional airports, the Port of Mombasa and multimodal trade corridors linking Eastern and Central Africa.

The Government said these projects, financed through the President’s Infrastructure Fund, support logistics, cold-chain systems and export-oriented manufacturing.

Africa’s food economy is projected to reach $567.31 billion (Sh73.2 trillion) by 2032, and Kenya offers a gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area, a single market of 1.4 billion people.