Global hotels bet big on Maasai Mara as tourism earnings surge

An aerial view shows the expansive Lemek Conservancy where the new Muthu Mara River Lodge began operations. [Manuel Ntoyai, Standard]

Global hotel groups are pouring millions of dollars into Maasai Mara safari lodges as Kenya's tourism earnings surge past pre-pandemic levels.

The Maasai Mara ecosystem now hosts over 60 safari camps and lodges ranging from budget tented camps to ultra-luxury properties charging upwards of $3,500 per night, reflecting a dramatic recovery from the COVID-19 collapse that nearly destroyed Kenya's wildlife tourism industry.

International hotel chains, including Marriott International and Ritz-Carlton, have entered the Maasai Mara market over the past two years, adding hundreds of beds to conservancy lands outside the national reserve where operators can offer exclusive experiences, including off-road game drives, night drives and walking safaris prohibited in protected areas.

MGM Muthu Hotels opened its second Maasai Mara property this week, an 81-room lodge in Lemek Conservancy, becoming the latest global operator to bet on Kenya's tourism rebound with investment in wildlife destinations that generate over $7.5 million in annual lease payments for more than 15,000 Maasai landowners.

The Portugal-based hotel group acquired four Kenyan properties in February 2023, including Muthu Keekorok Lodge inside Maasai Mara National Reserve, and expanded into conservancy land with Muthu Mara River Lodge along the Mara River in Aitong.

The lodge began operations on Tuesday.

Kenya earned Sh452 billion from tourism in 2024, with international arrivals climbing 15 per cent to 2.4 million visitors as travellers from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and China returned in record numbers to safari destinations including Maasai Mara, Amboseli and Tsavo national parks, according to Kenya Tourism Board data.

The earnings represent a 20 per cent increase from 2023 and push Kenya's tourism sector well past 2019 pre-pandemic levels, cementing wildlife safaris as the country's third-largest source of foreign exchange after diaspora remittances and agriculture.

Ritz-Carlton opened a 20-suite Masai Mara safari camp in August 2025, while Marriott International now operates three luxury safari camps in Kenya, including JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge, which opened in 2023.

The company's JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp is expected to open in the coming months.

"Muthu Mara River Lodge brings together nature, people and purpose; it reflects our continued commitment to Kenya and represents a thoughtful evolution of the modern safari experience," said Julian Burton, director of operations at MGM Muthu Hotels.

The conservancy model, which covers Maasai Mara lands outside the national reserve, generates over $7.5 million in annual lease payments for more than 15,000 Maasai landowners who rent their land to tourism operators in exchange for monthly fees averaging $350 per family, according to the Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association.

Lemek Conservancy spans 17,350 acres and is managed by 350 Maasai landowners who lease land to tourism operators under conservation agreements that restrict bed density to roughly 350 acres per guest room to minimise environmental impact and preserve wildlife habitat quality.

MGM Muthu's new lodge brings 81 rooms to Lemek Conservancy, making it among the largest properties in conservancy land and comparable in scale to lodges inside the national reserve.

The property includes convention space for up to 200 delegates, targeting corporate retreats and incentive travel alongside traditional safari guests.

The lodge features among the first high-speed Starlink satellite internet connectivity in the Maasai Mara region, positioning itself for remote workers and business travellers seeking extended wilderness stays with reliable digital access.

Conservancies permit off-road game drives, night drives and walking safaris that are prohibited in the national reserve, offering tourism operators differentiated experiences that command premium pricing and longer guest stays.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when tourism revenues collapsed by over 90 per cent, Conservation International and the Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association launched the African Conservancies Fund to prevent landowners from converting conservation land to crop farming.

The fund provided loans totalling over $2 million between December 2020 and December 2022 to four conservancies, unlocking an additional $2.8 million in operational funding.

"The catastrophe of COVID-19 was total for us," said Benard Leperes, a landowner with Mara North Conservancy and conservation expert at Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association.

"Without Conservation International and the fund, this landscape would not have been secured; the conservancies would have disintegrated as people were forced to sell their land to convert it to agriculture."

The tourism recovery has restored financial stability to conservancies, with operators reporting near-full occupancy during peak migration season between July and October when over two million wildebeest, zebras, and gazelles cross from Tanzania's Serengeti National Park into Kenya's Maasai Mara in one of the world's most spectacular wildlife events.

MGM Muthu Hotels now operates seven properties in Kenya, including lodges in Nairobi, Naivasha, Nanyuki and Mombasa, following acquisitions from Sun Africa Hotel Group.

The company operates over 60 hotels and resorts across Portugal, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Cuba, Jamaica and India.

Conservation organisations note that tourism development in conservancies must balance economic opportunity with ecological sustainability, ensuring that wildlife populations, migration corridors and habitat quality remain protected while delivering measurable benefits to landowner communities.

The Maasai Mara ecosystem, spanning 450,000 acres across 24 conservancies at different stages of development, attracts hundreds of thousands of international tourists annually, making it Kenya's top foreign exchange earner in the wildlife tourism sector and a critical revenue source for communities living adjacent to wildlife corridors.