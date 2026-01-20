Mpeketoni cotton ginnery nears completion as youth return to farming in Lamu. [File, Standard]

A cotton ginnery under construction in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, is nearing completion, with contractors reporting that the facility is 95 per cent complete.

The ginnery, which is part of broader efforts to revive cotton production in the region, is a joint project involving the national government, Thika Cloth Mills (TCM) and the Lamu County government.

According to project contractor Duncan Mungai, the installation of ginning machines is expected to begin in February and is projected to employ hundreds of residents once operational.

Thika Cloth Mills' Cotton Development Officer, Hesmond Olweny, said Mpeketoni was selected to address logistical and security challenges that have affected cotton farmers in Lamu.

“For years, cotton from Lamu had to be transported through volatile areas to Meru, Makueni and Kitui, exposing transporters to security risks, including attacks by Al-Shabaab,” Olweny said, adding that the ginnery would eliminate the need for long-distance transportation.

Farmers in the area say the project has increased confidence in cotton farming, particularly among young people.

Migwi Mwangi, chairman of the Lamu Farmers Cooperative Society, said the presence of a local ginnery and a guaranteed market had led to higher cotton prices, rising from Sh52 to Sh72 per kilogram.

Reiterating Mwangi's remarks, Joseph Kamgangi, chairman of the Lake Kenyatta Cooperative Society, noted that cotton production, particularly BT cotton, had increased in recent seasons and has attracted more young people.

So far, Kamgangi says, the cooperative has about 1,000 youth cotton farmers, many of whom hold leadership positions within the society. ‎

‎“With the energy, innovation, and commitment of the youth, cotton farming has picked up very fast. BT cotton, in particular, is performing much better than other varieties,” Kamgangi said.