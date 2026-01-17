×
KTDA appoints Francis Miano acting CEO

By Fred Kagonye | Jan. 17, 2026
Francis Miano who has been appointed the KTDA acting group Chief Executive Officer

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has appointed Francis Miano as acting group Chief Executive Officer, replacing Wilson Muthaura, who has proceeded on terminal leave.

The appointment, announced by KTDA Chairperson Chege Kirundi, takes effect on January 16, 2026.

Miano is a registered engineer and a corporate member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, with more than 30 years of experience.

He currently heads KTDA’s Group Technical Services Division.

“He brings extensive experience and deep institutional knowledge to the role,” said Kirundi.

KTDA, through its factories and subsidiary companies, serves more than 600,000 smallholder tea farmers across the country.

The leadership change comes as the agency implements reforms in the tea sector aimed at improving efficiency and governance. Kirundi said the reforms will continue uninterrupted.

“The board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr Muthaura for his dedicated service to the organisation and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” he added.

Muthaura has led KTDA since October 2021, when the board confirmed his appointment after he had served in an acting capacity from June that year.

He replaced Lerionka Tiampati, who was suspended on June 20, 2021, alongside other senior officials; John Omanda, Alfred Njagi, Benson Ngari and David Mbugua, following the appointment of a new board that ordered investigations into their conduct.

KTDA later announced that Tiampati had resigned on September 9, 2021, after applying for an early exit before the end of his contract.

He previously worked as a banker before joining the Kenya Tea Packers Association as CEO in 2001, a position he held for four years before moving to KTDA.

.

