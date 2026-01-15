×
Msossi App set to launch in Kenya to tackle food waste and losses

By Selina Mutua | Jan. 15, 2026

Msossi customer success team in Nairobi that is embarking on partnership drive targeting 80,000 supermarkets, hotels and restaurants in a bid to help them curb food losses. [Courtesy]

Msossi, an innovative food app designed to combat food waste and losses, is set to be launched in Kenya in January, connecting stores with consumers to sell surplus and near-expiry food items at significantly discounted prices.

In a statement, Msossi co-founder and CEO Kevin Otiende said the platform allows restaurants, supermarkets, and hotels to list excess food for quick sale. This helps reduce the large volumes of food wasted each year while offering affordable options to consumers and minimising financial losses for businesses.

Kenya faces a critical food waste challenge, with an estimated 30–40 per cent of all food produced lost to spoilage and expiry annually. This results in billions of shillings in economic losses and worsens food insecurity and environmental pressure.

Msossi addresses this challenge through a digital marketplace for discounted food packs that promotes sustainability while delivering cost savings for consumers and retailers.

“With Kenya losing up to 40 per cent of all food produced to wastage and expiry—worth billions of shillings every year—Msossi offers a timely solution to turn potential losses into opportunities for savings and sustainability,” said Otiende.

The app targets individual consumers seeking affordable and eco-conscious food choices, as well as businesses looking to reduce losses linked to food waste. It encourages discounts to attract buyers and ensure fast turnover of surplus items.

“Connecting stores directly with consumers reduces waste and builds a more efficient food ecosystem that benefits everyone,” the CEO said.

“Over the past year, we’ve immersed ourselves in the operations of supermarkets and restaurants and discovered that supermarkets lose between 5–12 per cent of their fresh food to wastage, while restaurants are losing up to 30 per cent,” Otiende added.

“Our platform enables restaurants, supermarkets, and hotels to sell surplus food quickly at attractive prices. This helps consumers access affordable nutrition while addressing a serious environmental and economic challenge.”

The launch comes at a critical time as Kenya continues to grapple with inefficiencies across the food supply chain. Msossi is expected to roll out nationwide, with features designed for easy listing and purchasing to suit local market needs.

The platform also provides measurable impact data, including the amount of food saved, carbon emissions reduced, and meals rescued. This can support Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reporting, demonstrating a company’s commitment to the circular economy and zero-waste practices. 

