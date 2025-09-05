Kenya loses 56 per cent of fresh fruits before reaching consumers

A fruit vendor in Kisii town. [File, Standard]

Fresh fruits are the most affected by food loss in Kenya, with up to 56 per cent wasted before reaching consumers.

A new report by World Resources Institute (WRI) Africa, Food Loss and Waste in Maize, Potato, Fresh Fruits, and Fish Value Chains in Kenya 2025, shows that mangoes top the list (17–56 percent lost), followed by avocados (15–35 percent) and bananas (7–11 percent).

This large-scale loss isn’t limited to fruits. The study also reveals that up to 36 per cent of maize, 34 per cent of fish, and 23 per cent of potatoes are lost along the value chain—before they ever make it to the table.

These losses fuel food shortages, weaken farmer incomes, and put unnecessary pressure on land, water, and other natural resources.

Each year, Kenya loses up to 40 percent of the food it produces—amounting to around 9 million tonnes of food worth Sh72 billion (US$578 million).

This is enough to fill nearly 500 million 18-tonne trucks. Yet, one in four Kenyans struggles to find enough food daily.

This is the most comprehensive study to date on food loss in Kenya. It maps the scale and drivers of the problem, identifies hotspots, and proposes actionable solutions to improve food security, farmer livelihoods, and climate resilience.

It also highlights a significant data gap in food loss and waste, underscoring the urgent need for standardized measurement systems.

“Without reliable data, it is impossible to set meaningful targets, design effective interventions, or accurately track progress,” the report states.

According to the study, food loss and waste may seem like a distant issue to ordinary Kenyans, largely due to limited awareness of its scale and impact. Yet its consequences are deeply felt across society.

For the government, losses of staples like maize in storage undermine national food security efforts. For businesses, losses from inefficient supply chains mean reduced profits and missed opportunities.

“For smallholder farmers, food losses directly affect yields, incomes, and sometimes daily survival. Additionally, for consumers, reducing food losses can lead to more affordable maize flour, fresher fruits and fish in local markets, and more income remaining in the hands of farmers. It also eases pressure on land and water, helps stabilize prices, and builds resilience against climate shocks,” reads the report in part.

The study shows that if Kenya reduces food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030, it could feed more than 7 million people annually, inject Sh36 billion back into the economy, and cut over 7 million tonnes of carbon emissions—directly supporting its climate commitments.

Globally, the world is off track to meet SDG 12.3, which aims to halve food waste and reduce food loss by 2030. Kenya has pledged to act, but faces major challenges, including weak monitoring systems, insufficient financing, and fragmented coordination.

The 2024 Kenya Post-Harvest Management on Food Loss and Waste Reduction Strategy (2024–2028) marks a significant step. Yet, delays in coordination, data gaps, and a lack of incentives remain obstacles.

While some counties are beginning to domesticate the strategy with localized action plans, stronger national momentum is still needed.

The report recommends a three-pronged approach to tackling food loss and waste; enhanced data and monitoring – Build robust systems to identify where losses occur and target interventions accordingly.

Scaling proven technologies and innovations – Expand solutions like hermetic storage, cold chains, farmer training, and food donation programs.

Stronger policy implementation and value chain coordination – Accelerate national and county-level strategies, improve cross-sector collaboration, and create incentives for action.

“WRI Africa is tackling this challenge head-on through the ‘Target-Measure-Act’ approach and partnerships with government, business, and development actors,” says Dr. Susan Chomba, Director of Vital Landscapes.

“By providing reliable data, strengthening policies, mobilizing finance, and fostering entrepreneurship, we are turning food loss and waste into food security, green jobs, and climate resilience across Kenya and the region,” she adds.

With just five years left to meet SDG 12.3, turning commitments into action is urgent.

The report concludes that by investing in high-quality data, scaling proven solutions, and enforcing effective policies—including food recovery and redistribution—Kenya can reverse the trend of food loss and waste.

The country stands to gain a triple dividend: saving money, feeding more people, and reducing emissions.

Acting now could feed millions, save billions, and cut emissions—unlocking a win for people, nature, and climate. But it requires bold, coordinated action.