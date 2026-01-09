×
Agency pushes for investment in agro-marine hubs, infrastructure

By Patrick Beja | Jan. 9, 2026

Women process seaweed in Kwale. Locals are now farming fish alongside seaweed, which is associated with increase in fish diversity and the Indian Ocean's biodiversity. [File, Standard]

Coast Development Authority (CDA) has called for the establishment of integrated agro-marine hubs, a sea transport network, and seaweed processing centres as part of a comprehensive blue economy investment plan for 2026. 

CDA Chairman Mzee Mwinyi said the initiative seeks to address long-standing infrastructure challenges facing fishermen, improve regional connectivity, and empower women involved in seaweed farming along the Kenyan coast from Vanga to Kiunga. 

Mwinyi identified three key areas requiring immediate action: modern fish market infrastructure, coastal sea transport systems, and seaweed industrialisation. 

“The ocean is not just our boundary, but our lifeblood, heritage, and significantly economic frontier,” he said. 

Under the proposed fish market modernisation plan, the Authority is advocating for the construction of hygienic agro-marine hubs equipped with reliable water supply, drainage systems, ice-making plants, cold storage facilities and packaging stations.

The facilities would feature live fish auction floors, fish cooking areas, vegetable markets, and restaurants targeting tourists and local consumers. 

Mwinyi said the infrastructure is expected to create employment opportunities in logistics, technology, processing, retail, and small-scale vending while reducing post-harvest losses and opening access to domestic and international export markets. 

On mobility, the authority has proposed a phased sea transport network to decongest road traffic and reduce travel time across the region.

The first phase would introduce regulated sea taxi routes connecting Mtongwe to Mombasa Island, Junda to Tudor, Rabai Creek to Jomvu, and Nyali to Mombasa Island. 

