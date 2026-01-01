×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Equity boss on loans cost, Ethiopian expansion and 2026 outlook

By Brian Ngugi | Jan. 1, 2026
Dr James Mwangi, CEO Equity Bank. [File,Standard]

Equity Group chief executive officer Dr James Mwangi shared his confidence in lower lending rates, detailed plans for entering new markets like Ethiopia, and explained how Equity is evolving from a bank into a comprehensive financial services group. Excerpts of the interview below: 

Thank you for your time. As we approach the New Year, our readers are keen to understand the broader economic landscape. Could you start by giving us your summation of 2025 and your outlook for 2026, from a regional, global, and banking perspective? 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi Equity Bank 2026 Outlook Kenya Lending Rates
.

Latest Stories

Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
National
By Mike Kihaki
25 mins ago
Leaders give Kenyans hope calling for unity in New Year
National
By Mike Kihaki
55 mins ago
Kenyans ring in 2026 with prayer, music and renewed calls for unity
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
By Dennis Omondi 2 hrs ago
Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved