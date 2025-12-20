Christmas comes early for Naivas Kikwetu winners

Nahashon Kimuku(R) - winner of a Car receives car keys from Andreas Von Paleske CEO - Naivas Limited during Naivas Kikwetu National Consumer Promotion (NCP) winners award ceremony.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Naivas Supermarkets has started rewarding its customers with prizes in the ongoing Naivas Kikwetu promotion during this festive season.

On Thursday, the first four winners received their prizes at the Naivas headquarters in Nairobi.

The winners were Aleric Kiprotich, Simon Kasere and Esther Chege, who won motorcycles and Nahashon Kamau, who walked away with an Isuzu Alto.

“For this year, we started the annual Kikwetu reward programme in November, and it will run up to January 15 to reward our loyal customers, who have been supporting us for the last 35 years. We have six cars and over 20 motorbikes and other prizes including TVs, fridges and goats to be won,” said Naivas Supermarkets Chief Executive Andreas von Paleske.

“In addition to the many prizes, we have great discounts of up to 60 per cent on a lot of varieties of household products, including electronics, kitchen and dining, but also our stables, which are meats and cooking oils, among others, for all those celebrating Christmas. We encourage our customers to come and sample, buy them and stand a chance to win also.”

He said so far, two cars and 22 motorbikes have been won.

Speaking after being handed over the car, Kamau, who was accompanied by his wife Nyambura and their two children, said he didn’t expect to win but thanked God and Naivas for the prize.

“I have been shopping at Naivas for a long time, but had not registered for the points. Recently, I went with my wife, shopped and registered but did not win,” said a joyful Kamau, who works as a shop attendant.

He added: “Later, I went to the shop alone, where I spent around Sh500, and that is when I was told at the counter that I had won a car.”

Kamau plans to hire out the vehicle for taxi services to supplement his income.

For Esther Chege, a student at Kabete National Polytechnic pursuing building technology, she won a motorbike after shopping at Naivas Riruta.

“I am so glad and thankful for Naivas for this prize. I plan to maybe hire it for boda boda business to avoid relying on my parents for pocket money,” she said.

For one to stand a chance to win in the Kikwetu reward programme, you must have registered for the loyalty points programme.