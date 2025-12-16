Chinese investors channel billions into Africa's energy and industrial sectors

The Nairobi Express Way from UpperHill Nairobi on April 28, 2025.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Chinese investors are ramping up investments in Africa’s energy, transport and industrial sectors, with a strong focus on renewable power, electric mobility, manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

Key areas attracting funding include solar and wind energy projects, electric vehicles such as scooters and delivery bikes, automotive manufacturing, real estate, banking, agriculture and transport logistics.

In Kenya, Chinese-backed initiatives are targeting the development of transport corridors, digital infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and geothermal energy.

Zimbabwe is set to benefit from a planned $100 million scooter manufacturing and assembly plant, which is expected to create about 5,000 jobs.

Some African companies are also being prepared for listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with plans to cross-list on Chinese exchanges within the next two years. This move is expected to give them access to Chinese equity capital. Eligible sectors include mining, fintech, banking, real estate, agriculture and industrial manufacturing.

Hong Kong–headquartered investment banking firm Treadway is facilitating these partnerships. The firm currently works with 37 Chinese investors and plans to expand the number to 100 by 2028, with each investor capable of funding projects worth up to $500 million.

Treadway said its approach prioritises public-private partnerships and long-term equity investments rather than debt financing.

The strategy has already borne fruit in South Africa, where electric vehicle and green technology manufacturer Agilitee secured funding from a Chinese investor after a delegation led by Treadway visited China alongside South African government officials.