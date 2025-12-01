×
Experts urge domestic solutions to Africa's funding challenges

By Graham Kajilwa | Dec. 11, 2025
Abubakar Hassan, PS for Investment Promotion, speaks at the Africa Investment Conference 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The need to unlock locally driven funding models has been emphasised in the Africa Investment Conference (Afic) 2025 where top financial experts and policy leaders called for acceleration of cross-border investment frameworks and strengthening of market cooperation.

The intention is to fuel long-term economic growth in the continent.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Investment Promotion Abubakar Hassan Abubakar spoke of the need to strengthen Africa’s financial systems.

“Africa is at a turning point and for us to compete globally, we must unlock capital within our borders, accelerate the growth of both our private and public capital markets, and build deeper financial market linkages,” said Abubakar

He noted that with Africa’s demographic growth, expanding urban centers, and increased appetite for infrastructure and technology investment, the continent can no longer rely solely on external capital.

Instead, he emphasised the need for African nations to work together to mobilise domestic resources, streamline investment regulations, and create predictable market environments that attract long-term capital.

“The Government of Kenya is committed to enhancing the country’s position as a gateway for investment into East Africa and across the continent. This includes improving the ease of doing business, strengthening investor protections, and supporting initiatives that unlock capital for enterprise growth, innovation, and sustainable development," said the PS.

Francis Nasyomba, President, CFA Society East Africa, said AfIC is designed to not only spark the conversations that Africa policy makers urgently need to have but to push for action.

"By bringing together policymakers, capital providers, and market practitioners, we are creating a foundation for stronger financial markets and better-aligned investment flows that drive shared prosperity," said Nasyomba.

The conference sought to address the need to dismantle long-standing barriers to intra-African capital flows, the importance of scaling infrastructure and innovation using African-designed models and the strengthening of strategic alliances among Africa’s financial markets to improve liquidity, connectivity, and investor confidence.

