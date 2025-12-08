×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Power sector connectivity, access up 75pc, says energy committee

By George Njunge | Dec. 8, 2025
Kenya Power staff at work. 

The national electricity connectivity and access have risen to about 75 per cent in the country, with the remaining households still depending on traditional biomass for cooking.

However, according to the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, transmission and distribution challenges remain hurdles hindering connectivity to all households in Kenya. 

“Kenya continues to lead in renewable energy with geothermal, hydro and solar accounting for between 80-90 per cent of electricity generation. Generation capacity stands at 3,192 megawatts installed,” said the Committee’s chairman David Gikaria, during a stakeholder’s meeting on Friday in Nairobi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Nakuru East MP said increased power demand and ageing infrastructure have put pressure on national grid stability, underscoring the need for enhanced investment in transmission and distribution networks.

The Committee in its report noted that technical and commercial losses stand at 23.5 per cent, well above the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (Epra) 18.5 per cent maximum allowable benchmark, leading to annual losses of nearly Sh6 billion.

“The losses are attributed to ageing infrastructure, inadequate grid reinforcement, illegal connections, and metering inefficiencies. Frequent vandalism further undermines reliability and increases operational costs, with over 300 transformers stolen or destroyed annually,” said Gikaria.

According to the Committee’s report, electricity costs pose a persistent challenge to households and industry, and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) play an important role, contributing about 36 per cent of grid-connected capacity.

However, findings from the report on the Inquiry into the Matter of Reduction of High Cost of Electricity identified challenges related to Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), including pricing, procurement transparency, and risk allocation, which collectively impact tariff affordability.

The report recommended enhanced transparency, audits of existing power purchase agreements, formation and operationalisation of an independent IPP office, among others. 

Engineer Isaack Ndereva from Electricity Consumers Society of Kenya highlighted some of the issues bedevilling the energy sector, key among them the lack of transparency by Kenya Power, which he accused of withholding electricity generation data, releasing only selective information that works to their advantage, and creating opportunities for manipulation of end-of-year results.

“Even the data that has been gazetted on diesel plants has not been used in computing the fuel cost charge; the formula provided by the gazette notice on computation of fuel energy charge has not been followed, resulting in consumers being overcharged,” complained Ndereva. 

Ndereva noted that in February 2022, his organisation pointed out unjustified excess collections on fuel cost charges totalling Sh20 billion within seven months between September 2022 and March 2023.

Ndereva claimed this practice allows oil marketing companies to profit at the expense of electricity consumers under the oversight of Epra and the Ministry of Energy.

He challenged the Energy Committee to intervene and protect consumers.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Renewable Energy National Electricity Connectivity Parliamentary Committee On Energy Epra
.

Latest Stories

Burden lifted at last: Teen reclaims her life after rare breast condition
Burden lifted at last: Teen reclaims her life after rare breast condition
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
21 mins ago
Power sector connectivity, access up 75pc, says energy committee
Business
By George Njunge
21 mins ago
Opposition slams Ruto over Safaricom sale without public input
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Syokimau residents expose cartels abusing system, seizing public land
By Robert Kituyi 21 mins ago
Syokimau residents expose cartels abusing system, seizing public land
Opposition slams Ruto over Safaricom sale without public input
By Edwin Nyarangi 21 mins ago
Opposition slams Ruto over Safaricom sale without public input
HIV advocates want disclosure on Kenya-US Sh323b health deal
By Mercy Kahenda 21 mins ago
HIV advocates want disclosure on Kenya-US Sh323b health deal
Burden lifted at last: Teen reclaims her life after rare breast condition
By Ryan Kerubo 21 mins ago
Burden lifted at last: Teen reclaims her life after rare breast condition
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved