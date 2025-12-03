Investments in agriculture spur Tharaka Nithi's economy

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki when he appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee(CPAC) over Audit queries at Bunge Tower in Nairobi on September 03, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki says localising the State’s development agenda has made it possible to create entrepreneurship opportunities in agricultural and other sectors.

Presenting his State of the County Address at the County Assembly at Kathwana on Tuesday, Njuki said strategic investments in agriculture, entrepreneurship, digital infrastructure and other departments had paid off, growing the devolved unit’s gross domestic product (GDP) to Sh87.9 billion in 2023, from Sh80.5 billion in 2022.

This, he noted, indicates an increase of 11.5 per cent in real numbers and steady improvements in the local economy.

At least 200,000 farmers have been beneficiaries of various investments, with the county distributing 540 tonnes of certified seeds, with increased production reported.

Investments in agriculture have been key in creating more job opportunities along the various value chains and building enterprises for youth, women, people with disabilities (PWDs) and other groups.

“The agriculture sector is the bedrock of our national food production, primary engine for our economic growth, and pillar of the county economy,” said Njuki. “Agriculture is the primary employer for 80 per cent of our population and has remained the main sector since 2015, contributing an average of 30 per cent of Tharaka Nithi’s Gross Value Added (GVA).”

Njuki told the assembly the focus had been to provide certified seed, subsidised fertiliser, soil testing, extension services, value addition for tea and coffee, green-gram marketing and irrigation expansion to increase production, value addition and agro-industrial development.

Support for dairy farmers through breed improvement, pasture development, veterinary services and investment in milk-post harvest management has seen production rise by six million litres, from 128 million litres in 2023 to 134 million litres last year. Njuki said by empowering farmers to take dairy production as a serious business, the county had registered a 25 per cent increase in acreage under pasture development, from 60 acres in 2024 to 80 acres in 2025, with plans to raise it to 100 acres.

“My government has facilitated training of 10,000 farmers on livestock production, value addition and related value chains,” he said. He noted that his administration had made deliberate efforts to woo youth groups into the profitable agricultural ventures, through training, financing and market linkages.

Supporting the development of fish farming has also opened new opportunities for various groups, including youth, with fish sales and eateries coming up in various areas in the county.

“My government has successfully expanded the popularity of fish farming and promoted fisheries and ecosystem development. We have over 3,000 active fishponds and 12 hatcheries to secure sustained aqualculture growth, resulting in over 1.6 million fingerlings hatched,” he stated.

Fish research facilities at Kinondoni and Mutonga are aimed at improving best practices to empower the farming groups, he said.

Still on agriculture, the rehabilitation of tea buying centres, after farmers had lamented about the diminished quality of yields, has been crucial in avoiding post-harvest losses, and more money in farmers’ pockets.

“My administration rehabilitated tea buying centres at Kigui, Majira, Kagongo, Ntuntuni, Kibugua, Kericho and Kirege in addition to over 70 tea buying centres rehabilitated in the previous years,” he told the Assembly.

Expand businesses

The improvement of coffee processing, the rehabilitation of infrastructure at Tharaka Nithi County Coffee Mill Cooperative Union, Mutindwa Farmers Cooperative Society (FCS), Thuita, Ndagani, New Muthambi, Kirubia, Naka and Mitheru FCS will also benefit farmers.

In addition, youth groups across the county benefited from training and equipment to start and expand businesses, with Njuki saying the empowerment programme enabled groups to access facilitation for income-generating activities.

“Issuing youths, women and persons living with disabilities with tools and equipment to promote their income-generating activities is geared towards uplifting them.”

Njuki said his administration plans to invest over Sh100 million as seed capital.

Until the late 1990s, cotton farming in vast parts of the county earned farmers a decent living, and its collapse denied them incomes, but Njuki said his administration had revamped it to support livelihoods.

Njuki distributed tens of tonnes of certified cotton and sunflower seeds in Igambang’ombe, Chiakariga and Mwimbi wards to boost local farmers and economic growth.