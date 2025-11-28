Survey: Kenyans willing to pay more taxes but distrust government

Close up of the five rows coins. [File]

Seven out of 10 Kenyans would rather pay higher taxes than see their government borrow more money but an overwhelming majority believe the tax system is unfair and lacks transparency, a new survey has revealed.

The National Taxpayers Association (NTA) survey of 1,369 respondents across 15 counties found that 70.7 per cent prefer domestic taxation over foreign loans to fund national development whilst 68 per cent view Kenya's current tax system as unfair.

The findings expose a critical trust deficit between citizens and government that undermines voluntary tax compliance despite strong fiscal patriotism among Kenyans.

"The challenge lies not in citizens' willingness to pay taxes but in restoring trust through fairness, transparency and effective service delivery," the report noted.

The survey conducted in November 2025 found that 68 per cent of respondents perceive both national and county governments as either "not transparent" or "completely not transparent" in how they spend public funds.

Only 18 out of 1,369 respondents believed their views were incorporated in final government decisions during Finance Bill consultations whilst just 17 reported receiving any feedback during the consultation process.

Patrick Nyangweso, NTA's leader, said the 2024 Finance Bill protests highlighted the deepening trust crisis.

"Persistent tax protests and scepticism highlight that resistance to taxation stems more from poor service delivery, corruption and lack of accountability than unwillingness to pay," Nyangweso observed.

The study found that 45.3 per cent of Kenyans believe salaried workers bear the greatest tax burden whilst 64 per cent think wealthy individuals and large corporations do not pay their fair share.

Respondents cited low or unstable income as the main barrier preventing informal workers from paying taxes at 38.1 per cent followed by lack of trust in government at 18.4 per cent and limited knowledge about tax requirements at 17.9 per cent.

Education levels strongly influence understanding of tax-funded services with 61.3 per cent of university graduates recognising they receive such services compared to only 23.9 per cent of those with no formal education.

The survey revealed that 80.8 per cent of citizens have heard about Kenya's borrowing from other countries or institutions with China being the most frequently mentioned creditor.

However awareness of Finance Bills and budget processes remains comparatively low at 37.6 per cent suggesting Kenyans are more attentive to how debt is used than to how taxes are legislated.

About 42.4 per cent of respondents said it is essential to pay more taxes to fund Kenya's development because they value self-reliance and national sovereignty.

The NTA recommended that government should mandate quarterly publication of simplified reports showing how tax revenues are utilised and linked to public services.

The association also called for strengthening equity by ensuring high-income earners and large corporations pay their fair share through increased prosecution and use of Tax Information Exchange Agreements.

Eddy Otieno Ochola, the lead consultant who conducted the research, said citizen engagement in fiscal processes remains critically low.

"More than half of the respondents at 56.9 per cent have never participated in any Finance Bill or budget consultation whilst 62.4 per cent have never heard of or engaged with the content of a Finance Bill," Ochola explained.

The study found that 58 per cent of respondents reported changes in access to services particularly in health and education following cuts in foreign aid.

About 78.8 per cent believe Kenya should stop borrowing from foreign creditors even if this requires higher taxes or reduced government spending.

The survey was conducted with support from Oxfam in Kenya and covered counties including Nairobi, Nakuru, Meru, Turkana, Kisumu, Kisii, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa, Nyeri, Kakamega, Kitui, Garissa, Murang'a and Makueni.