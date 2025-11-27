Financial leaders push for inclusive capital markets

×
By Manuel Ntoyai | Nov. 27, 2025

African financial leaders have urged regulators to make it easier for businesses to access capital, warning that strict listing rules are shutting out promising companies and slowing economic growth.

Bank of Kigali CEO Dr Diane Karusisi said that the current stock market rules are too demanding for most African businesses.

“Today in Africa, for you to list in the stock market, you need to show sustainable growth of between five to 10 years which is impossible for many businesses in Africa. Our regulators need to lower the barriers for entry to the capital markets and it is something we need to consider,” Karusisi said.

The calls for more accessible and inclusive capital markets were rife at the just concluded 5th Abojani Economic Empowerment Conference, where regional experts gathered in Nairobi to discuss how to strengthen wealth creation, financial empowerment and long-term economic resilience.

On investment in the digital era, Abojani Investment Founder and CEO Robert Ochieng warned that as a result of technology, consumers have been flooded with information, much of it misleading, creating confusion rather than empowerment.

“In today’s digital era, there is overwhelming information overload. The real need is empowerment having the right source of information to make informed decisions,” he said.

Ochieng stressed that financial success  is deeply tied to mindset and relationships, noting that social and mental capital form the foundation of economic progress.

“Financial capital is a result of social capital, which is a result of mental capital. You have to be in the right mindset to make the right financial decisions,” he added.

He urged households to embrace equity ownership as a long-term wealth strategy.

“If you can own stakes in companies whose products and services you consume, that can be a great thing because it means that as you spend, you are also getting wealthier.” 

Now in its fifth year, the Abojani Economic Empowerment Conference has grown into one of the region’s most influential platforms for demystifying financial systems. It brings together policy makers, investment professionals, real estate leaders and thousands of Kenyans seeking practical tools to build sustainable prosperity.

