The Standard

UN turns to China to plug aid deficit after Trump funding cuts

By Brian Ngugi | Nov. 18, 2025
Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan during a press briefing on the state visit between Kenya and China 22nd April to 25, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Several United Nations (UN) agencies are courting China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) for partnerships to secure critical funding for projects in Kenya, a potential lifeline that officials say could offer relief to underfunded projects that have been struggling following massive cuts of the US foreign aid. 

The substantial cuts to US aid, initiated during the second term of Trump’s administration, severely impacted key sectors in Kenya, including health and education, leaving several essential programmes stalled and their implementation uncertain.

