Development corporation mobilises Sh17b for industrial drive

Tally Einav, UNIDO Representative; Prof Erastus Gatebe, Industrialization Secretary at the State Department for Industry; CPA Norah Ratemo, Director General of the Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) and Joyce Njogu, Head of Consulting, Business Development and Sustainability, attend a dinner for the Kenya Industrialization Conference in Nairobi. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

The Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) says it has mobilised Sh17.3 billion over the past two years to fund an industrial transformation drive, aiming to bridge a long-term capital gap for businesses.

The state-owned development financier said 69 per cent of the funds had been channeled directly into industrial projects, with the remainder used to support other financial institutions through wholesale lending arrangements.

Fund uptake has reached 81 per cent reflecting strong demand for industrial financing, KDC Director General Norah Ratemo said in a statement delivered at the Kenya Industrialisation Conference in Nairobi.

"Sustainable industrial growth requires more than access to finance – it calls for deep sector understanding, strategic partnerships, and financial instruments that unlock value across entire ecosystems," Ratemo said.

She outlined an integrated strategy that combines long-term financing with advisory support and capacity building to ensure industries grow competitively.

The corporation, formed in 2021 from the merger of several state development entities, said it is positioning itself as a key catalyst for Kenya's economic transformation.

Ratemo said KDC is championing green and inclusive industrialisation by promoting viable industrial clusters in peri-urban and rural areas to attract blended financing from government, private investors and development partners.

"KDC is proud to lead this transformation – financing industries, building partnerships, and powering the next phase of Africa’s industrial revolution," she said in a statement.‎