×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New park fees killing our business, say tour operators

By Juliet Omelo | Nov. 7, 2025
Tourism CS Rebecca Miano. [File, Standard]

Tourism industry stakeholders have warned that Kenya risks losing visitors to competing African destinations due to an increase in park fees.

In a petition to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, tour operators say the new prices are eroding Kenya’s advantage in a region.

They say that unless the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) fees are reviewed and the new 8.5 per cent gateway surcharge scrapped, the country could lose a growing share of international travellers especially to neighbouring countries.

“Last year, 20 to 30 per cent of travel into East Africa shifted to other countries. If a safari package jumps from about Sh650,000 to nearly Sh800,000 because of surcharges, travellers will choose another country,” said Sike Mulwa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Nairobi National Park entry fee rose from about Sh5,200 to Sh10,400, while other major parks climbed from roughly Sh13,000 to more than Sh26,000.

Operators say the timing and scale of the increments have destabilised long-term safari planning.

“If I have clients booked for November, 2026, they’ve already paid deposits. If KWS raises fees overnight, I cannot reprice the client. We absorb the loss. We are killing the product before it grows,” said Mulwa.

The operators also accuse KWS of introducing an un-gazetted 8.5 per cent surcharge through its pay system, which is not receipted.

“Within a week, a high-volume operator can lose a substantial portion of their margin,” Mulwa said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya’s Tourism Industry KWS Park Fees Park Entry Fees National Park Fees
.

Latest Stories

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
How bank's failure to spot missing hyphen helped fraudster
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Why survival of EAC now hangs in the balance
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
By David Odongo and Alex Kiarie 5 hrs ago
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
By Stephen Rutto 5 hrs ago
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved