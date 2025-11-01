KWS defends new payment system, says it is more flexible

Nairobi National Park entry. [Photo, Standard]

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has defended the transition from the old e-Citizen platform to the new KWSPAY e-Citizen payment system.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 1, KWS stated that the move will enable a more seamless, enhanced, and flexible process for booking and making payments for conservation fees and other services.

While acknowledging concerns raised by tourism stakeholders and the public, KWS maintained that the new model has more to offer and features an upgraded system.

According to Service, the new platform will support multiple payment options, including M-Pesa, bank cards, bank transfers, and an e-wallet option.

All transactions will apply a monthly dollar exchange rate in line with Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) rates, in addition to facilitation charges to cushion the service provider against inflation, currency fluctuations, and interbank charges.

The dollar exchange rate will be reviewed and communicated monthly on the KWS website and KWSPay portal.

Consequently, a nominal administrative fee per transaction will apply, as outlined in Gazette Notice No. 17422 dated December 22, 2023.

Additionally, a 5 per cent gateway fee will be charged per transaction, a cost KWS says is meant to support system maintenance and operations.

Payments made via bank cards will also attract additional charges depending on the card service provider, which may go up to 3.5 per cent.

‘’KWS and eCitizen remains committed to providing efficient, transparent, and customer-friendly payment services that improve access to Kenya's national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries under KWS management. The two Institutions welcome continuous feedback on the new upgraded system to improve service delivery,’’ read part of the joint statement.

The new changes come amid new national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries fees, that were announced took effect on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Under the new rates, Kenyans are paying between Sh200 and Sh3, 000 to access various parks managed by KWS.

According to KWS, the changes are expected to not only redefine the future of Kenya’s conservation legacy but also strengthen the agency’s financial sustainability.

According to KWS Director General Erustus Kanga, the proposed framework will see conservation fees from national parks and reserves rise from the current Sh7.98 billion annually to Sh16.5 billion by 2028.