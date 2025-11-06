Safaricom posts Sh58.2 billion net income as M-PESA drives growth

Safaricom PLC CEO Peter Ndegwa (centre), Chief Finance Officer Dilip Pal (left) and Safaricom Ethiopia CEO Wim Vanhelleputte, during half-year results 2025/2026 in Nairobi. [ Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom Kenya has reported a 22.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net income to Sh58.2 billion in the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year.

The growth was driven by strong performance in M-PESA, the mobile money service, while Safaricom Group, which includes Safaricom Kenya and Safaricom Ethiopia, posted Sh42.8 billion in net income, a 52.1 per cent increase

Service revenue, which includes M-PESA, grew 11.1 per cent to Sh199.9 billion for the group and 9.3 per cent to Sh194.0 billion for Safaricom Kenya, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in Kenya rose 13.1 per cent.

“This came off a high growth in the previous year, which was also double digit, so we are very pleased with the outcome of Kenya's performance,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom Group Chief Executive.

M-PESA led service revenue growth with a 14.0 per cent year-on-year increase, now contributing 45 per cent of total service revenue and accounting for two-thirds of the growth, said Dilip Pal, Safaricom Group Chief Financial Officer.

Connectivity remains the largest segment of service revenue at 49.6 per cent, growing 5.3 per cent to Sh96.2 billion, driven largely by data services

One-month active M-PESA customers rose 13.3 per cent to 37.9 million, one-month connectivity customers grew 7.5 per cent to 37.5 million, and one-month fixed data services customers increased 31.4 per cent to 432,400.

“This remarkable customer growth is a clear testament to the strong loyalty we have established over the last 25 years,” said Pal.