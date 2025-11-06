×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Kenya is poised to lead Africa's next data centre wave

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 6, 2025
Konza Data Centre. [File, Standard]

A global rush to build next-generation data centres is exposing cracks in the construction supply chain as artificial intelligence (AI) workloads transform the technological and infrastructure demands of the digital economy.

According to the newly released 2025–2026 Data Centre Construction Cost Index by global professional services firm Turner & Townsend, 2025 marks an inflexion point for the industry as it shifts from traditional cloud-based, air-cooled facilities to high-density, liquid-cooled data centres built to handle the computational intensity of AI applications.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Data Centres Artificial Intelligence Digital Infrastructure Renewable Energy
.

Latest Stories

The Sudanese who told the world what happened in El-Fasher
The Sudanese who told the world what happened in El-Fasher
Africa
By AFP
23 mins ago
Killing of Tanzania protesters 'a disgrace before God': archbishop
Africa
By AFP
32 mins ago
What we know on renewed fighting in north Ethiopia
Africa
By AFP
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How a burial trip cut short the lives of six friends
By Hudson Gumbihi 6 hrs ago
How a burial trip cut short the lives of six friends
Trinity of terror: Museveni reveals abducted Kenyans put in fridge
By Jacinta Mutura 10 hrs ago
Trinity of terror: Museveni reveals abducted Kenyans put in fridge
Financial regulators warn over reliance on few tech providers
By Brian Ngugi 10 hrs ago
Financial regulators warn over reliance on few tech providers
A mother's joy turns to peril when doctors battle childbirth bleeding
By Maryann Muganda 10 hrs ago
A mother's joy turns to peril when doctors battle childbirth bleeding
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved