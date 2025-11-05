Coffee nets Sh447 million in weekly market

The coffee market fetched Sh 447.7 million after the auction of 7,147 bags of coffee at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

The weekly sale reflected a slight decline compared to last week where the coffee brokers offered 7,135 bags that were bought at Sh Sh 411.8 million.

In the NCE report, nine coffee brokers participated, offering 1,731 bags of grade AA that fetched Sh122.1 million and 2,402 bags of grade AB for Sh158.6 million

The report further detailed that Kiiriangoro and Kagwanja factories from Murang’a and Thika respectively, fetched the highest price of Sh60,073 per bag of grade AA brokered by the Alliance Berries Limited.

Others that achieved best prices for their grade AA were Orenge and Kiamara Sh 58,393 per bag, followed by JK Bore estate Sh59,944 brokers by CEBBA and Kipkelion..

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u, in her report, stated that New KPCU auctioned 1,396 bags that fetched Sh83 million, Kipkelion 1,090 bags (Sh73 million), and Alliance Berries sold 1,025 bags (Sh67.2 million).

“The NCE encourages the farmers to increase production of quality coffee to satisfy the local and the international markets in their need,” said Ms Ndung’u in her report.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro congratulated Kiiariangoro factory, affiliated to Thanga ini farmers cooperative society, for emerging as the best at the auction for presenting quality coffee.

“Kigumo has continued using the auction platform in marketing, as I seek the management committees to organise farmers' education sessions, focusing on the increase of quality grades,” said Munyoro.

In the dealers category, 18 companies participated as Kenyacof led with 1,760 bags that traded at Sh 116.2 million, Louis Dreyfus 1,483 bags for Sh91.2 million, Ibero Kenya 1,462 bags for Sh 84.5 million among others.

Other coffee brokers that participated were CEBBA 977 bags, KCCE 635 bags, Kinya 252 bags, Minnesota 561 bags, Mt Elgon 478 bags, and United Eastern 733 bags.