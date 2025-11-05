×
Kenya-UK trade hits Sh340 billion on rising exports

By Ronald Kipruto | Nov. 5, 2025

President William Ruto and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, London on July 1, 2025. [PCS]

Trade between Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK) has surpassed Sh340 billion, driven by rising exports from both countries.

This is according to a joint statement by the British High Commission and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Kenya exported goods worth Sh63 billion and services worth Sh71.5 billion in the year ending September 2025, while UK exports to Kenya reached Sh134.6 billion, up from Sh124 billion in the same period in 2024.

 Total trade in goods and services rose 11.9 per cent over the previous year.

“This growth was driven by an 8 per cent increase in UK exports to Kenya and a 14 per cent rise in Kenyan exports to the UK,” the statement read.

Animal and vegetable products saw the largest increase, rising 15.6 per cent to Sh28.7 billion, followed by beverages, including tea and coffee, up 12.8 per cent to Sh24.3 billion.

Mechanical power generators registered the highest growth among UK exports at 18.3 per cent, with refined oil and cars increasing 12 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

“The UK and Kenya are turbocharging trade. Our renewed Strategic Partnership is already delivering progress in a matter of months.

 To turn ambitions into reality, we're working together to break down trade barriers. We go far when we go together,” said Ed Barnett of the British High Commission in Nairobi.

Barnett added that both countries aim to double current trade by 2030.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Trade Regina Ombam observed that the improved statistics underscore a robust and expanding economic partnership, which she noted has facilitated stronger trade flows between Kenya and the UK.

