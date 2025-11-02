Vandalism of power facilities hurts growth, Wandayi warns

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, when he appeared before the Senate Energy Committee at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on October 27, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has issued a stern warning to vandals of electricity infrastructure.

Speaking in Sirisia and Kanduyi constituencies, Wandayi said culprits will be prosecuted and could face fines of up to Sh5 million or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, for the economic sabotage caused by their actions.

“Illegal activities on the electricity network not only compromise the quality of energy supply but also jeopardise the country’s economic growth. The government is committed to ensuring every region gets power,” he said.

The CS urged residents to safeguard electricity installations in their communities and promptly report any suspicious activity or vandalism to authorities.

Wandayi said Sh1.8 billion was allocated in the last financial year for rural electrification programme in Bungoma County.

He was accompanied by Sirisia MP John Waluke and his Kanduyi counterpart David Makali.

“We want leaders who understand the work of the people through programmes that empower them locally. Kenya Kwanza is committed to uplifting residents. Sirisia has a five per cent power connectivity, we need 30 more transformers so that we can meet the demand and make residents feel they are Kenyans,” said Waluke.

Makali noted that since 2021, Sikalame residents in Kanduyi had been asking for electricity, but now their prayers have been answered.

“Many schools and health centres here do not have electricity, yet it’s government policy that every public facility must have power. That can only be realised through rural electrification,” he said.

Bungoma Deputy Governor Jenipher Mbattiany reiterated that one of President William Ruto’s agendas is to ensure every region and all Kenyans have electricity.

“With electricity available, education standards will improve, people will be empowered through businesses, and the crime rate will reduce since everyone will be busy, and that’s the development we want. Such development can only be realised through a good working relationship between the national and county governments,” Mbattiany said.