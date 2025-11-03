Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year

Joseph Sheikh sorts out tomatoes at Riosiri Market in Kisii County. Prices of numerous daily essentials have surged, offering no respite to consumers. [File, Standard]
Kenyans are ending 2025 significantly worse off than a year ago, with the cost of a basket of essential goods from food to transport having risen sharply, according to official data.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you