Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties sign deal on joint waste management

From left: Governors Isaac Mutuma (Meru), Cecily Mbarire (Embu) and Muthomi Njuki (TharakaNithi) after signing an MoU at Katwana on joint waste management plant on October 23, 2025. [Courtesy]

The county governments of Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi have signed a new partnership that could transform how waste is managed across the Mt Kenya region.

The three counties have agreed to jointly develop a modern waste management system that will not only keep towns clean but also turn waste into useful products like fertilizer and energy.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Kathwana, Tharaka Nithi County, will bring together the three counties to establish a shared waste processing plant.

The facility will convert garbage into cash-generating materials such as compost manure and biogas.

Speaking during the signing, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki said the counties currently generate about 1,350 tonnes of waste every day, most of which ends up in open dumpsites or is burned.

“We can no longer look at waste as useless. It must now become a source of income, jobs, and cleaner towns,” he said.

According to the National Environment Management Authority, Kenya produces more than 22,000 tonnes of waste daily, but only about 40 per cent is collected and properly managed.

The rest ends up polluting rivers, roads, and open spaces.

Studies by the Kenya Biodiversity Information Network (2024) show that in counties such as Meru and Embu, waste collection systems cover less than a third of households, meaning most waste is either dumped or burned.

The new partnership will also involve an investor, Ghana’s Jospong Group, a company known for its experience in waste recycling and green energy projects across Africa.

The firm will work with the counties through a special purpose vehicle, which will help design, finance, and manage the regional plant.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire said the initiative is a major step toward improving urban cleanliness and creating jobs.

“When we pool our resources, we attract bigger investors and achieve better results. This partnership will turn a major problem into an opportunity,” she said.

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma added that the project aligns with Kenya’s national goal of promoting a circular economy where waste materials are reused or recycled instead of being discarded.

“This will help us protect the environment, create jobs for our youth, and promote sustainable farming through organic fertilisers,” said Mutuma.

Experts say about 57 per cent of the waste produced by the three counties is organic, meaning it can be recycled into fertiliser or energy.

Once operational, the new waste processing plant is expected to employ hundreds of youth who will collect, sort, and transport waste to the facility.

The partnership supports Kenya’s National Solid Waste Management Strategy (2023–2033), which encourages counties to collaborate and invest in recycling solutions.

Environmentalists believe this joint effort could become a model for other counties struggling with poor waste management and limited landfill space.

Njuki said the three counties are ready to lead by example.

“Clean towns mean healthy people, new jobs, and a better future for our children. This is how we build a cleaner and wealthier Kenya,” he said.