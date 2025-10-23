×
Kenya-Uganda expressway given nod after feasibility studies confirmation

By James Wanzala | Oct. 23, 2025

Movement of people and goods between Kenya and Uganda via the Northern Corridor is set for transformation after the confirmation of the 200km Kisumu–Busia / Kakira–Malaba Multinational Expressway as a feasible and investment-ready project.

The announcement was made during a Market Sounding Conference held in Kampala, Uganda, where government officials, financiers and private sector leaders endorsed the expressway as a key infrastructure priority for the region.

The project is supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and implemented under the East Africa Community (EAC) framework, with grant financing provided through the NEPAD Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF).

Once developed, the corridor is expected to redefine mobility and trade between the two countries, cutting travel time, easing congestion and enhancing the flow of goods and people across one of East Africa’s busiest transport routes within the Trans-African Highway and the EAC Regional Trunk Road Network.

The feasibility studies recommend major upgrades on both sides of the border. In Uganda, a new 60-kilometre greenfield expressway will be developed between Jinja and Busesa through a Public–Private Partnership, alongside dualling of the Busesa–Malaba and Busitema–Busia sections, while Lwakhakha–Bumbobi will remain a single carriageway.

 On the Kenyan side, works will involve dualling the Kisumu bypass and upgrading the Kimaeti–Lwakhakha road to bitumen standards.

The Busia and Malaba One Stop Border Posts will also be rehabilitated to enhance clearance and efficiency. Together, these developments will strengthen regional connectivity, open new economic opportunities and symbolise East Africa’s commitment to seamless integration.

Engineer Charles Obuon, Director in charge of Public–Private Partnerships at the Kenya National Highways Authority(KeNHA), emphasised the project’s catalytic role in addressing cross-border infrastructure gaps.

“Regional transport infrastructure remains poorly connected due to missing links on cross-border corridors. This expressway project will catalyse economic growth and enhance the competitiveness of the EAC region,” said Obuon.

The expressway forms part of a broader network of multinational road corridors being developed across East Africa to enhance connectivity, facilitate trade and promote regional integration.

