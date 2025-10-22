×
The Standard

Report: Public debt payments starving hospitals and schools

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 22, 2025
John Mbadi Cabinet Secretary, The National Treasury and Economic Planing chats with The Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o during 2025 medium term debt management strategy (MTDS).[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Kenya is now spending more money to service its public debt than on education, health and social protection combined, a new report has shown. This pattern is evidence to a dramatic squeeze on public services which is  affecting the ordinary citizens the most.

The report, titled "The People’s Audit: Reclaiming Kenya’s Fiscal Sovereignty" and produced by the Okoa Uchumi coalition of civil society groups, uses official data to track the fiscal trade-off. It found that "debt service obligations now consume more than half of all revenues," a figure that reached 52 per cent of government revenue in the 2023/24 financial year.

