Tourism sector lauded for accelerating global aviation links

Fly Dubai and Kenya Tourism officials during the innaugural launch of new flights. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s tourism industry has applauded the government for its aggressive drive to expand international air connectivity after Dubai-based Flydubai launched a new route to Nairobi, marking the fifth airline to enter the Kenyan market this year.

The inaugural flight touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday with 80 passengers on board, in what industry players say will strengthen accessibility and boost the country’s competitiveness as a global destination.

Flydubai will now operate four weekly flights to Nairobi, complementing its existing daily service to Mombasa.

The additional frequencies are expected to increase seat capacity, enhance traveller convenience and open up fresh opportunities for trade and tourism between Kenya and the Gulf region.

Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) CEO Nicanor Sabula praised the airline’s entry and urged travel agents to capitalize on the expanded connectivity.

“This is the fifth airline this year alone-it is commendable. We must now package Kenya more creatively to attract new travellers and tap into emerging source markets,” Sabula said.

In remarks delivered by Kenya Tourism Board Acting CEO Allan Njoroge, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the entry of Flydubai reinforces Kenya’s strategic position as a regional aviation and business hub.

“Dubai is one of the world’s most important aviation centres. Through this service, Flydubai brings global connectivity closer to Kenya, opening easier access to international markets and seamless travel opportunities,” she said. Fly Dubai innaugural flight touchdown. [Courtesy]

Miano noted that the launch aligns with growth from the Middle East, which sent over 42,000 visitors to Kenya in 2024, a 15 percent jump from the previous year.

The ministry projects that such partnerships will support its goal of attracting 5.5 million visitors by 2027.

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said the airline sees strong potential in Kenya and hopes to increase frequency to daily flights for both Nairobi and Mombasa.

The carrier now serves 12 African destinations, signalling its widening footprint on the continent.

Industry experts expect the new route to deliver more high-spending travellers interested in Kenya’s safari product, coastal resorts and Nairobi’s growing business tourism segment.