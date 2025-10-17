×
KQ increases flights to Kisumu ahead of Raila's burial

By Sharon Wanga | Oct. 17, 2025
Aircraft carrying the remains of Raila Amollo Odinga lands at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday October 16, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has increased the number of flights to Kisumu over the weekend to accommodate the rising travel demand following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. 

In a statement released on Friday, KQ announced that several flights on this route have been upgraded to larger Boeing 737 aircraft, allowing for the carriage of more passengers. 

"We've increased our flight frequency to Kisumu over the weekend to meet the high travel demand," the airline stated. 

In addition to their daily flights, KQ has introduced extra flights for the weekend. 

On Friday, October 17, KQ656 will depart at 1:30 PM and KQ658 at 7:00 PM. 

On Saturday, October 18, KQ650 will leave at 6:50 AM, while KQ654 will depart at 8:05 AM, with both flights upgraded to Boeing 737 aircraft.

On Sunday, October 19, flights KQ654 (8:05 AM) and KQ671 (7:00 PM) will also operate using Boeing 737s. 

Additionally, flights KQ654 and KQ670 will be operated by Boeing 737s on Monday.

The airline has expressed its commitment to ensuring seamless travel for all passengers during this period.

Odinga's body will be taken to Lee Funeral Home for preservation before being airlifted to Kisumu on Saturday morning. 

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at his home in Opoda, Siaya County, ahead of the burial program scheduled for Sunday.

