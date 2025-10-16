Carrefour in bid to reduce food waste

Executive Director of Food Banking Kenya John Gathungu and Majid Al Futtaim Retail Regional Director for East Africa Christophe Orcet during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations. [Carrefour Kenya]

Thousands of Kenyan families facing food insecurity are set to benefit from expected redistribution by retailer Carrefour.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Carrefour’s mother company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Food Banking Kenya (FBK) to distribute surplus, safe, and edible food to vulnerable communities across the country.

The initiative will ensure surplus baked goods are collected and distributed daily, while dry groceries such as rice, cereals, and lentils are delivered to verified charitable organisations within four days.

In a statement, the retailer said the agreement seeks to reduce food waste and its environmental impact, strengthen national food security, and ensure that safe surplus food reaches those in need through efficient and transparent processes.

“This partnership underscores Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to responsible retail and to creating a positive impact in the communities we serve. We know that for various reasons, food often goes to waste, yet much of it can be redistributed and repurposed to support those in need," said Majid Al Futtaim Retail Regional Director for East Africa Christophe Orcet.

“By transforming surplus into support, we are reducing waste while strengthening Kenya’s food security. This initiative also aimed at advancing food security across the region and demonstrating how private-sector collaboration can deliver sustainable, lasting impact”.

Under the agreement, Carrefour Kenya will identify surplus products that meet stringent safety standards, while FBK will manage collection, sorting, and redistribution through accredited charities.

"Partnering with Carrefour in Kenya expands our reach to ensure safe, nutritious food reaches the most vulnerable communities," said Food Banking Kenya Executive Director John Gathungu.

"This collaboration proves that surplus can nourish communities in need, showing how responsible retailing delivers real impact.”