Boost for tourism as 500 tour operators gather in Malindi

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro (right), Essence of Africa Founder's Jacqui Reynolds, Experience Africa President and MD Nigel Vere Nicoll and CEO Chris Mears during the opening of Essence of Africa tourism conference in Malindi, on October 6, 2025. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

More than 500 tour operators and agents from 39 countries across the world are attending a three-day conference in Malindi, Kilifi County, in efforts to boost the tourism sector currently in the low season.

The organisers, Essence of Africa, said the tour operators and agents arrived on Monday for pre-scheduled meetings, networking events, educational seminars and familiarisation tours.

The Immersive Coastal event, at the Diamonds Resort Malindi, will also give an opportunity for tour operators and agents to experience the Coast tourism products.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro exuded confidence that the event would boost the town's ranking as the preferred tourism destination, especially for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

Mung'aro said Malindi was a unique destination, as it boasts of being the only destination where one can have breakfast on the beach, lunch in the park and dinner on the beach.

The governor revealed that Kenya was pushing for a visa-free entry like the way the USA and other regions have.

“With a visa-free entry, all we will do as a county is to make sure we have the best and most conducive environment for the visitors to enjoy and market Malindi,” he said.

Mung'aro was accompanied by Trade and Tourism CEC Raymond Ngala, Essence of Africa Founder Jacqui Reynolds, Nigel Vere Nicoll, the President and Group Managing Director of Experience Africa, and Chris Mears, the Chief Executive of Experience Africa Events.

Reynolds said that the Essence of Africa 2025 promises up to 38 targeted quality appointments per participant over three days, with 150 buyers meeting 150 exhibiting companies.

She noted that the inaugural edition of the event in 2024 attracted participants from 37 countries, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa.

“We looked at various parts of the East African region because the idea is that Essence of Africa is a travelling show, so to be able to bring it to Malindi is very special. Last year, we showcased cool fun in Nairobi. This year we want to showcase the coastal charm and something really special for our international buyers who have never explored the coastal region,” she said.

In addition to its core matchmaking programme between buyers and sellers, attendees can look forward to thought-leadership seminars led by African industry trailblazers, networking events infused with local culture, and educational experiences across Africa hosted directly by exhibitors.

“We’re bringing business to life in a setting filled with Swahili culture, hidden beach bars, boho boutiques, and ancient coastal treasures,” said Chris Mears, co-founder of Essence of Africa.

He said Essence of Africa aims to both facilitate trade relationships and reposition how global buyers perceive African destinations beyond traditional gateways.

“This is Africa’s warmth, diversity, and opportunity – all in one unforgettable place,” said Mears.

Experience Africa president and Group Managing Director Nigel Vere Nicoll, said that their aim is to showcase the Kenyan Coast, which has not been explored by the international market.

The immediate benefits of the event is expected to be significant as according to the 2024 Business Travel Index Outlook report, business travellers spend an average of $834 per trip.