Kenya Power boosts customer service with AI tools

Kenya Power's Board Director Ruth Muiruri(left), General Manager for Commercial Services and Sales Eng.Rosemary Oduor(right) gift Deeyn Shah of Shrink Pack Limited.[Photo, Courtesy]

Kenya Power has launched a revamped suite of digital service platforms aimed at enhancing the experience of its more than 10 million customers across the country.

The upgrades include a redesigned MyPower App, an improved USSD code *977#, and a new AI-powered chatbot dubbed “Nuru”.

Nuru will respond to customer queries on the company’s website and Facebook page, KenyaPowerCare.

It will also allow users to report power outages, access information, and chat directly with customer care representatives in real time.

“Customers are not just part of our business; they are the very reason we exist,” said Kenya Power’s General Manager for Commercial Services and Sales, Eng. Rosemary Oduor. “Every decision we make must revolve around making our customers’ lives easier, more predictable, and more enjoyable. Through research and customer feedback, we are launching these innovative products to enhance our engagement with them.”

The new MyPower App features a modern, user-friendly interface with additional tools such as managing multiple accounts (for landlords), monitoring monthly token use, as well as a direct chat support via the WhatsApp Channel.

Additionally, the revamped App allows customers to purchase tokens, pay their electricity bills, self-read their postpaid meters, lodge billing complaints and access scheduled power interruptions.

To improve accessibility, Kenya Power has also introduced a Kiswahili menu on its USSD code *977#, enabling customers to navigate services with ease.

Users can now also access digital receipts for payments and assign custom names to their accounts for easy reference.

“At the heart of our mandate as a Board of Directors is customer experience,” said Kenya Power Board Director Ruth Muiruri.

“We are keenly listening to feedback to develop products that empower customers to engage with us proactively. When customers are happy, they pay willingly, losses reduce, revenues grow, and our financial position strengthens.”

In the financial year ending June 30, 2025, Kenya Power reported significant growth in digital engagement. Interactions on the MyPower App rose by 22.12per cent, from 1.65 million to 2.02 million, while requests via USSD *977# increased by 13.58per cent, from 1.62 million to 1.84 million.

This digital shift helped reduce the number of calls to the company’s contact centre by 900,000, from 5.2 million to 4.3 million.

Beyond digital engagement, Kenya Power has also intensified physical outreach. In the same financial year, the company conducted 839 visits to large power and SME clients, 537 corporate engagements, and 1,332 baraza-style campaigns targeting domestic customers to address issues such as billing and electrical safety.