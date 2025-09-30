×
Food, fuel push Kenya's inflation to 4.6 per cent in September

By David Njaaga | Sep. 30, 2025

Food and fuel costs push Kenya’s inflation to 4.6pc in September. 

Kenya’s inflation edged to 4.6 per cent in September from 4.5 per cent in August, pushed by rising food and transport costs, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics report shows.

The bureau noted that prices of key food items, including maize flour, potatoes and sugar, rose during the month, while transport costs increased due to higher fuel prices.

“Food and non-alcoholic beverages index increased by 6.5 per cent compared to September last year, with maize flour, onions and sugar recording price increases,” said Macdonald Obudho, the director general of the bureau.

Transport costs rose by 4.7 per cent year-on-year as fuel prices climbed. Housing, water, electricity and other fuels increased by 5.2 per cent, driven by higher electricity charges.

The data showed that core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, remained relatively stable at 3.8 per cent, pointing to pressure mainly from volatile items.

Obudho observed that month-to-month inflation stood at 0.5 per cent in September, largely due to the higher cost of food.

The inflation uptick comes after months of relative stability, raising concern for households already struggling with rising living costs.

Kenya’s inflation has remained within the government’s target range of 2.5 to 7.5 per cent, but the marginal rise underscores the impact of volatile food and fuel prices on household budgets.

.

