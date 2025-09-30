Kenya to host continental EV mobility forum

Free electric vehicle charging station at the United Nations Office in Nairobi on November 1, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya is expected to host the inaugural Africa EV Mobility Expo in Nairobi this December, as the country positions itself as a regional hub for electric mobility. The event, scheduled for December 4–6, 2025, will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The announcement was made during a virtual launch on Thursday, bringing together senior government officials, investors, and industry stakeholders to discuss the continent’s growing interest in electric vehicle (EV) technology.

Organizers say the Expo aims to accelerate Africa’s transition to sustainable transportation and will feature exhibitors, policy forums, and trade facilitation programs.

This launch marked a transformative moment for Africa’s mobility future,” said Edwin Masivo, Country Director at Global Exhibitions Inc. “By positioning Nairobi as the regional hub, we are creating unprecedented opportunities for exhibitors, investors, and visitors to scale their operations across the continent.”

Despite growing demand, the EV sector in Kenya continues to face significant challenges. Chief among them is the high cost of acquiring EVs, which has slowed adoption across the general public and small businesses. Import dependence and limited local assembly have kept prices beyond reach for most consumers.

Stakeholders at the launch also criticised current excise duties and incentives as inadequate. In response, the government announced a plan to exempt the next 6,000 locally manufactured EVs from taxation, a move expected to reduce acquisition costs and support emerging manufacturers.

Charging infrastructure remains a major concern. Although Kenya Power and other agencies have announced plans to roll out charging stations nationwide, progress has been slow. The Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) said it is in talks with investors and fuel station operators to deploy EV charging infrastructure along key highways.

“We catalyzed a movement that bridged global innovation with local opportunity,” said Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President, Strategy & Partnerships at MIE Groups. “This Expo will demonstrate how partners can lead Africa’s sustainable transportation future.”

Kenya currently has over 4,000 electric vehicles, most of them electric motorcycles, tuk-tuks, and buses operating in urban areas. Industry insiders say the real growth lies in commercial EV fleets, public transport, and two- and three-wheelers.

The government has emphasized the role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in driving the sector forward. Stakeholders are pushing for faster investment approvals, better financing options, and stronger regulation to ensure safety and quality standards.

The December Expo will run concurrently with the Africa Motor Show and is expected to attract participation from across Africa, Asia, and Europe. It will include industry exhibitions, B2B matchmaking, policy roundtables, and sessions focused on regulatory frameworks, SME engagement, public transport electrification, and local assembly opportunities.

Key speakers during the virtual launch called for integrated approaches to accelerating EV adoption across Africa.

Organized by Global Exhibitions Africa and MIE Groups, the Expo is expected to draw policymakers, investors, development agencies, and innovators committed to transforming Africa’s transport sector.