The Standard

Lake Turkana wind power flows again after grid line restored

By David Njaaga | Sep. 29, 2025

Restored Loiyangalani to Suswa transmission line now carries up to 300MW of wind energy into Kenya’s national grid. [File, Standard]

Households and businesses that have endured repeated blackouts tied to the Loiyangalani to Suswa line will soon get more reliable power after the 400kV link was rebuilt.

The Sh207 million project by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) replaced six collapsed towers near Longonot and reconnected two circuits, restoring the line to full operation.

Crews also installed new conductor stringing and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) to stabilise transmission and improve grid efficiency.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the restored capacity will allow the evacuation of up to 300 megawatts (MW) from the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) project, Africa’s largest wind farm.

 “This improved reliability in power supply will boost investor confidence and assure consumers of consistent access to electricity, which is critical for economic growth,” he said in a statement.

Ketraco Acting Managing Director Kipkemoi Kibias said having both circuits running reinstates N-1 contingency, meaning the grid can withstand faults without major disruptions.

“With both circuits now fully operational, we have restored the grid’s resilience and efficiency,” Wandayi noted, adding, “This reduces outages and cuts costs previously incurred in maintaining temporary bypass infrastructure.”

The restoration was completed in two phases. Circuit 1 was energised on September 20, followed by Circuit 2 on September 28, marking full recovery of the transmission corridor.

The Loiyangalani to Suswa line is a vital link for transmitting renewable energy from Marsabit County to the national grid.

LTWP contributes more than 10 per cent of Kenya’s electricity supply.

 Its collapse in recent years forced reliance on temporary bypasses that made the grid less stable and more expensive to maintain.

Officials said completion of permanent repairs restores full operational capacity and supports Kenya’s renewable energy plans under Vision 2030 and international climate commitments.

.

.

Digger Classified

