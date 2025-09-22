SGR staff gain skills through China partnership

Standard Gauge Railway staff at the Syokimau terminus. [File, Standard]

Afristar, the operator of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), has launched a six-month training programme in Kenya led by professors from Guangzhou Railway Polytechnic, aimed at enhancing technical skills among its staff.

The initiative builds on a long-standing partnership between Afristar and Chinese institutions. Since the SGR’s launch, more than 3,500 Kenyan staff have undergone advanced training in Chinese top Railway Institutions like Southwest Jiaotong University, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Baoji Railway Technician College and Guangzhou Railway Polytechnic, specialising in railway management, engineering, and safety systems.

Engineer Joseph Njane, a Locomotive and Rolling Stock specialist at Afristar, said the collaboration is transforming how staff are trained. “This collaboration enhances our curriculum by incorporating customised lessons and train-the-trainer programs. Staff acquire both theoretical and practical skills through classroom instruction and fieldwork along the railway line and in workshops,” he said.

The current programme aims to address key skills gaps in locomotive handling, advanced signaling diagnostics, and modern track maintenance. “It helps fill gaps in equipment troubleshooting, fault-finding, and emergency drills, giving trainees the firsthand knowledge they need to handle daily challenges,” Njane added.

For employees, the training has had immediate benefits. Senior Locomotive Driver Gilbert Oyugi described it as a major upgrade. “This training is far more advanced and practical than my earlier experiences, especially with modern signaling and locomotive handling techniques. It equips us with tools like predictive maintenance and energy-efficient driving, which directly improve safety and reliability,” he said.

Assistant Locomotive Driver Shadrack Odidi echoed the same sentiment. “Learning about locomotive circuits has improved my ability to detect and handle faults, ensuring safer and more efficient operations. The training has been intensive, engaging and exactly what we need to prepare for the fast-changing railway industry,” he said.

Track expert Crispo Mwangi acknowledged the learning model. “The Chinese professors took us through complex units in such a simple way that even technical calculations became easy to apply in the field. This training equips us with modern safety practices and maintenance principles, giving confidence to work with advanced railway technology,” he said.

Afristar said training is central to its long-term skills transfer strategy. Continuous assessments and re-skilling are built into the programme to ensure knowledge is shared across the organisation, from junior recruits to senior experts.

The company has also partnered with the Railway Training Institute in Nairobi and Guangzhou Polytechnic to develop new modules that will expand Kenya’s pool of railway professionals. The modules are designed not only to meet current demands but also to anticipate future innovations in the sector.

Afristar said the investment in training goes beyond technical knowledge. The aim is to embed a culture of safety, efficiency, and sustainability across the SGR.

“Every training session builds capacity for tomorrow. Kenyan staff are highly committed, and with the right tools and knowledge, they can match any workforce globally,” Oyugi said.