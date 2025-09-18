Strategic Nest unveils 2025 Leadership Award Honorees

Strategic Nest Corporation CEO Samuel Njari during the launch of the awards in Nairobi on September 18,2025.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Strategic Nest Corporation (SNC), a research-driven communications and public relations firm, has announced the winners of the 2025 edition of the Strategic Business & Leadership Awards (SBL 2025).

Speaking during a press briefing at SNC headquarters, the firm’s CEO and Head of Secretariat, Samuel Nũjari, said the awards were designed to celebrate leaders and organizations driving impactful change across Africa.

This year’s honorees were selected after months of research and community engagement, resulting in a list of top corporate leaders, outstanding organizations, and individuals making unique contributions to society.

Winners include: CEO Excellence Awards: Eric Muriuki Njagi (NCBA Group) – Finance & Banking; Morris Mbetsa (Numeral IOT) – Technology & Innovation; Mwende Musunga (Lancet) – Healthcare.

Corporate Excellence Awards: I&M Bank Ltd – Finance & Banking; Africa’s Talking – Technology & Innovation; Villa Rosa Kempinski – Hospitality.

Special Excellence Awards: Dr. Jennifer Riria – Lifetime Achievement in Leadership; Hon. Babu Owino – Inspirational Leader of the Year (Youth & Governance); musician David Mathenge (Nameless) – Entertainment Legacy Award.

The winners will be feted at a gala night on November 7 at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi.

Nũjari said the awards were part of SNC’s mission to amplify Africa’s excellence by creating platforms that recognize change-makers and inspire future generations.

“Africa’s greatest wealth lies in its people. By celebrating leaders and innovators, we are building a legacy of excellence,” he said.