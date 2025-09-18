Maragua's Gakoigo stadium set for Sh700 million facelift

Youth and Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi speaking to the media after conducting of a public participation forum. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Gakoigo Stadium in Maragua will be upgraded to a 10,000-seater facility at the cost of Sh700 million, Youth and Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has said.

Mr Mwangi said that the state of the facility that served as the Murang’a ASK ground and stadium since the pre-independence era was in bad shape and needed rehabilitation.

He Gakoigo has had hosted hundreds of political rallies, community meetings, ASK shows and sporting events yet had remained in poor state.

“Vandalism has left it in a dilapidated state, but presently the government is ready to give it a lease of new life,” said the PS.

He said that, working on the presidential directive, the facility be upgraded to an eight-lane running track, a standard football pitch, modern changing rooms, and security features.

“We are focused on ensuring that the stadium will have the capacity to host both national and international games competitions, thus promoting Maragua on the sporting map,” he added.

He said that the Mumbi Grounds in Murang’a town will also be transformed into a modern stadium, thus promoting the sport.

The PS visited the ground a week after Maragua MP Mary Wamaua questioned why the upgrade programme that had earmarked Gakoigo was diverted to Mumbi grounds in Kiharu.

Mwangi said that 37 sports academies will be established across the country, as Murang’a will benefit from Mirira Sports Academy in Kiharu Constituency, presently at 30 per cent complete.

He noted it is one of 37 sports academies being built across the country under phase one at a cost of Sh1.7 billion.

“The sports academy will have an athletics track, a football pitch, basketball, volleyball and netball courts, as well as a borehole and changing rooms,” said the PS when he toured the Mirira sports academy.