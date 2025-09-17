×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Sanlam Kenya to change name to SanlamAllianz

By Esther Dianah | Sep. 17, 2025
Sanlam Kenya PLC CEO Patrick Tumbo says across Africa, Sanlam and Allianz are leveraging their mutual strengths to provide clients with innovative insurance solutions. [File, Standard]

Financial services company Sanlam Kenya will hold a virtual Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday to seek shareholder approval for a formal name change to Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC.

The proposed name change is part of a larger, continental business growth strategy following the newly formed joint venture between Sanlam and Allianz, called SanlamAllianz. This partnership combines the two companies’ operations across Africa to form the continent’s largest pan-African non-banking financial services entity.

“The proposed name change is a key step in our alignment with the new SanlamAllianz brand,” said Sanlam Kenya PLC CEO Patrick Tumbo. “By formally establishing ourselves as Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC, we are moving to leverage the combined expertise and financial strength of two respected and well-known global brands.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Tumbo said that, ahead of the proposed formal rebrand, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, Sanlam Kenya will continue to strengthen its foothold as a client-centric business that is both resilient and well-positioned for sustained growth. 

“Across Africa, Sanlam and Allianz are leveraging their mutual strengths to unlock synergies and provide clients with best-in-class, innovative insurance solutions and technical excellence. This creates value for its stakeholders through greater economies of scale, broader geographic presence, larger combined market share, and a more diversified product offering,” he said.

SanlamAllianz operates in 26 countries and holds a combined total group equity value of over 33 billion South African Rand (approximately 2 billion Euros).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sanlam Kenya Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC SanlamAllianz Sanlam Kenya CEO Patrick Tumbo
.

Latest Stories

Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Opinion
By Mercy Waithaka
3 hrs ago
Doctors can't stop genocide in Gaza, but world leaders can
Opinion
By Christopher Lockyear
3 hrs ago
It's contemptuous for IEBC to lump Kenyans abroad together with prisoners
Opinion
By Thomas Musau
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved