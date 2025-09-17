Why MPs could stop acquisition of East Africa Portland Cement by Tanzania firm

East African Portland MD Mohamed Osman Adan before the Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives regarding the sale of the company shares at Bunge Tower,Parliament, Nairobi. September 16,2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Lawmakers are now considering stopping the sale of East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPC) shares unless the parties involved can prove that the acquisition process is above board.

The National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and cooperatives yesterday poked holes into the planned acquisition of EAPC shares by Tanzania's Kalahari Cement, terming the process opaque and a potential hostile takeover.