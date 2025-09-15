×
Government accounting officers ready to roll out e-procurement, says PS

By Martin Ndiema | Sep. 15, 2025
Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai says e-procurement eliminates the opaque practices that have undermined public trust in government contracts. [File, Standard]

Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai has said that government accounting officers are prepared to implement President William Ruto’s directive on electronic procurement (e-procurement).

Speaking during a procurement programme for 52 churches at AIC Primary School in Cherangany constituency, Trans Nzoia County, Kimtai emphasized that the President has outlined a clear vision for the country, which requires collective responsibility from all citizens and strict adherence by senior government officials.

He said the Head of State has already developed a roadmap that Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries must follow to ensure governance reforms and accountability take root.

“Procurement has long been a contentious issue in this country, plagued by corruption, inflated costs, and unfair practices. The President has provided a framework that introduces transparency into the process, and as accounting officers, we are ready to fully embrace e-procurement,” Kimtai said.

The PS said that the transition to e-procurement represents a historic step in the country’s governance system, aimed at eliminating the opaque practices that have undermined public trust in government contracts.

Under the new system, Kimutai explained that all tenders will be accessible online, allowing Kenyans to see which companies have submitted bids and who is offering the lowest prices for government supplies.

“This initiative is not just about digitisation but is also about restoring faith in the procurement system. Every Kenyan will be able to follow the process, significantly reducing opportunities for cartels and corruption,” he said.

He praised the President’s leadership in driving reforms, terming it a rare opportunity for government officials to operate under clear guidance that promotes accountability and efficiency.

“We are fortunate that the President has given us a structured vision and has demanded that we align with it. Our responsibility now is to implement it without hesitation or compromise,” he said.

The PS warned that resistance to e-procurement would only undermine the collective fight against corruption and inefficiency in public service delivery.

The government expects that the rollout of e-procurement will not only save billions of shillings lost annually through inflated contracts but also create opportunities for small and medium enterprises that have often been excluded from government tenders.

Kimutai reiterated that the government remains committed to fostering openness, efficiency, and fairness in service delivery. 

